Adipurush has been in news for a long time, for a number of different reasons. Directed by Om Raut, it stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in primary roles. And now that the film has released, understandably, people have a lot to say about it. While the film is receiving a mixed response, the VFX is still getting flak. However, that’s not the only thing, because people are just as disappointed with the dialogues.

Of course, this is not the first time when audiences didn’t like the dialogues in a movie, given that Brahmastra faced similar criticism. But, there was a certain expectation that people had from Adipurush , with respect to representation and keeping in the cultural subtext intact.

And it looks like the dialogues are plain cringey.

Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting



Few DISGUSTING Dialogues from ADIPURUSH



"कपड़ा तेरे बाप का! तेल तेरे बाप का! जलेगी भी तेरे बाप की"

"तेरी बुआ का बगीचा है क्या जो हवा खाने चला आया"

"जो हमारी बहनों को हाथ लगाएंगे उनकी लंका लगा देंगे"

"आप अपने काल के लिए कालीन बिछा रहे हैं"

#Adipurush is a tiring watch



The stand outs are the fabulous music & BGM & Saif's attempt at making Raavan menacing.



Agar koi hamari beheno ko chedega to unki Lanka laga denge – Hanuman



After listening to Adipurush's dialogues…now my respect has increased for Brahmastra 🙂🙂🙂

Brahmastra>>>>>Adipurush



#Adipurush dialogues are derogatory beyond imagination.



Look at the dialogue made for Hanuman ji…

#Adipurush



The underwhelming treatment of the film in almost all technical aspects is the biggest flaw. Shoddy VFX, poor character portrayals & unintentionally funny dialogues beats up the narrative.

Jai Shree Ram song is the only saving grace in an otherwise failed attempt.



Review #Adipurush it's an awesome movie 🎥 Though some dialogues are weird like BHARAT KI BETI etc etc



Overall good😊



Must watch with FAMILY 🥰



Films often put all the attention and effort on one element, and in doing that other important characteristics get ignored.