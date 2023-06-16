It hasn’t been 24 hours since its release and Adipurush has become the most trending topic on all social media platforms. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film is a depiction of Ramayana. Even before its release, the film was under the radar for multiple reasons. Now, the film finds itself in a soup with regard to a dialogue that has stalled its release in Nepal.

Yesterday, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah gave the Adipurush team a three-day ultimatum to change a controversial dialogue regarding Sita in the movie. In the film, a line describes Sita as “the daughter of India.”

This line is controversial because Sita’s birthplace is a subject of dispute. Some claim that the Sita Kund pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district, Bihar is considered as her birthplace. While others claim Janakpur, located in Province No. 2, Nepal, is Sita’s birthplace.

The mayor took to Twitter and also asserted that if this line is not rectified he would not allow any Hindi movie in Kathmandu. Take a look at his tweet here.

दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्म ‘आदिपुरुष’मा समावेश ‘जानकी भारतीय छोरी हुन्’ भन्ने सब्द जबसम्म नेपालमा मात्र नभै भारतमा पनि सच्चिदैन तब सम्म काठमाडौ महानगर पालिका भित्र कुनै पनि हिन्दी फिल्म चल्न दिइने छैन ।

यो सच्याउन ३ दिनको समय दिइएको छ ।

माता सीताको जय होस । pic.twitter.com/4VwEhEgOki — Balen Shah (@ShahBalen) June 15, 2023

Following the release of Adipurush on June 16, reports reveal that morning shows in Kathmandu were cancelled citing security concerns. The film was approved by the Nepal censor board earlier.

As reported by The Times Of India, the line has been removed from the film. However, the director and the production company have not issued any statement regarding this controversy yet.

