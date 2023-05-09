The first trailer of the long-awaited mythological movie, Adipurush, has been released and it already promises a goosebumps-worthy experience.

Based on the epic Ramayana, this adaptation will feature Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh.

The three-minute trailer starts with a narration from Lord Hanuman (Devdatta Nage), who speaks about the greatness of Lord Rama. The trailer then showcases the epic battle between good and evil.

With a powerful background score and dialogues, the trailer looks quite promising.

The movie revolves around Ayodhya’s king, Lord Rama, who travels to Lanka to rescue his wife, Sita, who has been abducted by Ravana, Lanka’s demon king.

The movie also features Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Om Raut, this epic drama will witness a theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

Here’s what netizens thought of the trailer:

GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/uArTE8rvnY — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 9, 2023

#AdipurushTrailer Hits the bulls eye🔥🥵🥵..Theatrical experience ela vuntundo asalu ..Hollywood feels most of the shots 🙏🏻👌 pic.twitter.com/YkUnPb840y — Bruce Wayne (@Sep28th2023) May 9, 2023

Fantastic trailer🔥 #AdipurushTrailer -good one with brilliant jungle shots and dialogues.

Cinematography and bgm elevated the scenes.

Jai Shree Ram chant will make #Adipurush a historic blockbuster.

Best wishes to #Prabhas from all #ShahRukhKhan fans.#AdipurushOnJune16th pic.twitter.com/2fKoQryvVL — RUPESH ₛₜₐₙ (@SRKianRupesh05) May 9, 2023

#Adipurush is going to be a major game-changer for Indian cinema. Trailer has exceeded expectations and will open one of the biggest collections worldwide. #AdipurushTrailer #Prabhaspic.twitter.com/yHqxqhfjDG — Lets OTT (@LetsOTTOff) May 9, 2023

A trailer that has turned the tables on negativity to praise it with enchants of Jai sriram, #Prabhas𓃵 is lit in the character and #OmRaut has created visual spectacle.Every part of trailer evokes goosebumps and intriguing to watch film♥️



Can't wait anymore🔥#AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/Er4wMyUIMn — Phani✌️ (@phaniii_14) May 9, 2023

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.