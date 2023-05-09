The first trailer of the long-awaited mythological movie, Adipurush, has been released and it already promises a goosebumps-worthy experience.
Based on the epic Ramayana, this adaptation will feature Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh.
The three-minute trailer starts with a narration from Lord Hanuman (Devdatta Nage), who speaks about the greatness of Lord Rama. The trailer then showcases the epic battle between good and evil.
With a powerful background score and dialogues, the trailer looks quite promising.
The movie revolves around Ayodhya’s king, Lord Rama, who travels to Lanka to rescue his wife, Sita, who has been abducted by Ravana, Lanka’s demon king.
The movie also features Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles.
Directed by Om Raut, this epic drama will witness a theatrical release on June 16, 2023.
Here’s what netizens thought of the trailer:
You can watch the trailer here:
Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.