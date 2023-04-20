Back in October 2022, the teaser of Adipurush had released. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the teaser received a lot of backlash from the audience. The VFX was trolled by people on social media. The makers decided to postpone the film and rework the VFX. Now, the updated VFX has caught people’s eye and it has left the internet divided.
Adipurush is set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, in New York, on June 13. Kriti Sanon shared the news on social media.
A few stills from the film were added to the Tribeca website along with a short clip as a part of the promo. Netizens saw the updated VFX and many are still not impressed. Fans noticed that some changes have been made but they argued that it could have been way better, considering the budget of the film. Many stated that the VFX is still bad and that the makers did was just changing the colours and tone of the visuals.
Here’s what they had to say.
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is one of the most awaited films. The mythological drama is based on Ramayana. The film is slated for a release on June 16. Till then, we can only wait and hope that it’s better.
