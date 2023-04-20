Back in October 2022, the teaser of Adipurush had released. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the teaser received a lot of backlash from the audience. The VFX was trolled by people on social media. The makers decided to postpone the film and rework the VFX. Now, the updated VFX has caught people’s eye and it has left the internet divided.

Adipurush is set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, in New York, on June 13. Kriti Sanon shared the news on social media.

Beyond thrilled and proud that #Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on June 13th 2023 in New York! ✨

See you guys there.. 💖🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LlFEFQzCOu — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 19, 2023

A few stills from the film were added to the Tribeca website along with a short clip as a part of the promo. Netizens saw the updated VFX and many are still not impressed. Fans noticed that some changes have been made but they argued that it could have been way better, considering the budget of the film. Many stated that the VFX is still bad and that the makers did was just changing the colours and tone of the visuals.

Here’s what they had to say.

My Life Before n After 31st Dec of Every Year🤣 https://t.co/h2E6etyHfw — Mahesh Goud #9999# (@indian66669296) April 19, 2023

People were expecting changes in the character but unfortunately we got to see only minimal vfx changes. People's were not trying to pull adipurush down but they were just pointing out the mistakes that made in characters. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/Vh35RY6owL — Piyu (@Piyup03) April 20, 2023

We were informed about the changes in the VFX, and this is what they provided us with 🙄.#Adipurush https://t.co/QfiJ7lzEcj — HarminderBOI (@HarminderBOI) April 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don't take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made ? — Aayush Shah (@AayushS81792207) April 19, 2023

It hurts me to see such bad Picturization and VFX #Adipurush — सिद्धांत (@sidhantkgiri) April 20, 2023

1 click edit

Cool tone🌨️ ~ Warm tone 🔥 — Dp (@Dponway) April 20, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is one of the most awaited films. The mythological drama is based on Ramayana. The film is slated for a release on June 16. Till then, we can only wait and hope that it’s better.

