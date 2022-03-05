I think that one of the things we all low-key daydream about, while growing up, is how our homes will look once we're full-time adults. I mean there is something really exciting about having your own space that is a representation of your personality!

So naturally, when we saw this house tour of Aditi Rao Hydari's house, published by Asian Paints, we just couldn't hold back from talking about it.

Because to TBH, her house looks right out of a Pinterest board! It's soft, airy, has lots of natural light and is also very cosy!

I am literally going to go to the market and find pretty block printed fabric to cover my sofas with just like these adorable couches at Hydari's place.

The actor has the most interesting art hanging in her home! It's quirky, desi and frankly, endearing AF.

So much sunlight. My heart is going to explode with happy hormones if I look at this image any longer.

During the house tour, Hydari spoke about how integral food is to her, which is why she made sure that her dining area was set apart from the rest of the house, in a seperate section of it.

This is my favourite area of the celeb's house. Her balcony. It looks like a great place to drink a nice cup of tea in peace or read your favourite book.

And her bedroom looks like it's straight out of a fairytale! She literally has, what I informally call, the princess bed, with pretty, white curtains draped around it.

*Sighing at the colour of her dressing table!*

You can watch the whole house tour here.

Hello dream house, is that you?