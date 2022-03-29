Millions of people across the world are glued to their screens at home because of the enormous reach of OTT platforms. Over the years, several leading actors made their debut in the digital realm and showcased their acting prowess in web series.

And this year, too, a few fan favourite will be seen on OTT shows. Here's a list of actors' digital debuts to look out for in 2022.

1. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her web series debut with the new Amazon Prime show Fallen. The series is based on the story of a man from Kerala who has been charged with numerous cases of wedding fraud and robbery. Alongside Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah will also appear in the series, which is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

2. Aditya Roy Kapoor

With the Hindi remake of the popular series The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston, Aditya Roy Kapur is preparing to make his digital debut. It will also star Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. The 2016 series is an espionage thriller in which an undercover agent and a secret arms dealer engage in a frantic cat and mouse chase.

3. Randeep Hooda

In Netflix's vengeance drama, CAT, Randeep Hooda will play an undercover agent. It is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. The show, helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, would be the actor's debut OTT series.

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for Modern Love, a Hindi adaptation of a popular American television series. The directors who have contributed to the Indian series are Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anjali Menon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shonali Bose.

5. Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao will make their web series debut with director duo Raj and DK's next venture. In addition to Dulquer and Rajkummar, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav will play pivotal roles in the show titled Guns & Gulaabs.

6. Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka

Hush Hush will mark the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. The series is being billed as a suspense drama. The show will promote the idea of women presenting their own tales by focusing on a unique female perspective.

7. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is set to foray into the OTT space with a drama-thriller series helmed by Raj and DK that will have their signature dark and sharp humour. The untitled show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, and Hussain Dalal.

These ventures appear to be intriguing, and it would be wonderful to watch these actors get on the OTT bandwagon.