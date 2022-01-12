Bollywood celebs earn a whopping amount doing films. It's no secret when we look at their glamorous and expensive lifestyle.

But did you know? There have been times when Bollywood celebs decided to work on movies for free. No. I am not bluffing. Many celebrities have let go of crores of rupees exhibiting their generous side for their friends in the industry.

Here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who worked for free in a Bollywood movie.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is among the finest actresses in the Industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om.

Right when we saw her as Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om, we knew we would love her. But this generous beauty did not charge a single penny for Om Shanti Om because she was making her debut opposite SRK and that was enough for her. No doubt, the film really worked for her.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has won accolades for many performances including Udta Punjab, Kaminey, Haider. Reportedly, he did not charge any fees for Haider, as Shahid did not want the film budget to suffer.

He was extremely happy and overwhelmed when Vishal Bhardwaj offered him the film. With his fierce role in the movie he surely won our hearts.

3. Katrina Kaif

Did anyone else love Katrina in Raajneeti? She has given us some great films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, New York, Ajab prem ki ghazab kahani. Katrina didn't charge any money for doing the song Chikni Chameli in Agneepath. It was because of her bonding with Karan Johar.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

With his inadvertent gestures, you know why we call him the King of Bollywood. SRK, who could easily charge a hefty amount, worked for free in Krazzy 4 as the movie didn't have enough budget.

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan has a heart of gold, and when his friends ask him to make an appearance in any movies he doesn't charge them. He made a cameo in films like Son Of Sardaar, Tees Maar Khaan, and Fugly, all for free!

6. Priyanka Chopra

Our very own international star Priyanka is among the most paid actors in Bollywood. She made a special appearance in the movie Billu, with the song, You Get Me Rocking And Reeling, only for SRK.

7. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena aka Bebo too has exceeded her generosity and worked for free for her friends. As a token of friendship with SRK and Salman, she did the song Marjaani from Billu for free and also Fevicol Se for Dabangg 2.

8. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Artists like Nawazuddin are a treasure for Bollywood. It is reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged only Rs 1 for Manto.

9. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar have worked on many movies together including Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, and Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty. She made a special appearance in the movie Boss with a heartfelt song Har Kisi Ko alongside Akshay. It is reported that she did not charge any amount for her songs in the film.

10. Farhan Akhtar

Multi-talented Farhan Akhtar gave an extraordinary performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He surely put his heart and soul into the character of Milkha Singh. Reportedly, Farhan Akhtar only took ₹11 as a token of blessing from the film.

11. Rani Mukherjee

Another friend of Karan Johar made an appearance in the film for free. Rani made a brief appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and didn't charge any money for her cameo in the film.

12. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam didn't charge any money for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag like Farhan. She took Rs. 11 as a token of appreciation for being a part of the film. Indeed, her presence was a delight to watch.

13. Rajkummar Rao

One of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood Rajkummar gave us a stellar performance in Trapped. As per reports he worked for free in this film and said:

Some films are not meant for the box office, they are meant for life. I’ll go from this world after 50 years or whatever..when people talk about 10 films of Rajkummar Rao, they will talk about Trapped.

14. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a versatile actor, and who knew he did the movie Black opposite Rani for free. Apart from this, he has also done movies like Paheli, The Great Gatsby, and Bol Bachchan for free.

15. Ajay Devgn

No doubt Drishyam was a jaw-dropping film, but did you know? Ajay charged only ₹1 as a token of blessing for the film. Safe to say, the movie was a hit.

16. Irrfan Khan

Late actor Irrfan Khan was a performer. It was a treat for us to watch him act. He gave us some amazing films like The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro, Piku, and the list goes on. As per reports, Irrfan worked in the feature film Road To Ladakh for free.

