Aditya Roy Kapur – that’s it, that’s just how we are going to start this article and it’s enough.

From a soft-hearted romantic and an action hero to an intense night manager, the actor has nailed each of his roles to perfection with the combination of his drop-dead gorgeous looks and incredible acting skills.

We know him as an actor who kick-started his career with Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s London Dreams in 2009. However, he started making his way into our hearts as a video jockey.

During his stint as a VJ on the music channel Channel V India, his comic timing and distinctive hosting were his unique selling point. He hosted India’s Hottest with VJ Bruna Abdullah and also featured in a show, Pakao.

Here, we have compiled his throwback pictures where the actor had ‘the charm’ he still holds. Readers, grab some tissues – um, to wipe the sweat!

1. Just look at that French beat and low-hair bun – how adorable is that?

2. MY EYES. MY EYES!

3. Yes chef, we’ll take a plate of you. Um, we mean, whatever ‘you are making’.

4. Just look at that jawline!

5. That look! We can only imagine what this woman must have been going through!

6. The perfect picture doesn’t exis-

7. The man, the myth, the living legend!

8. Just him being his usual goofy self!

9. Yep, too goofy!

10. Looks enough to kill!

Aditya Roy Kapur, ab tum hi ho, bas tum hi ho!