Aditya Srivastava became a household name in 1999 with the iconic show, C.I.D. Of course we'd all seen him in TV shows and movies before, but it was this investigative show that enjoyed a cult following which gave him unmatched fame.

Who can forget inspector Abhijeet? Daya's better half and the voice of reason in the team of cops.

After watching him for years in the same role, it came as a pleasant surprise to spot the actor in Netflix's new film Raat Akeli Hai. Though the film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles, Aditya left quite an impact with his role of a corrupt politician, Munna Raja.

I consciously avoid playing a cop on the big screen. The role in CID made me a household name. But after playing a police officer for 20 years, now, I want to experiment with different characters.

- Aditya Srivastava to MidDay

It was quite refreshing for him be the bad guy for once, after years of running behind them. It is a stereotype that the actor has been trying to leave behind for years. Apart from that, it gave us a chance to stop and remember that the actor is so much more than just inspector Abhijeet. His role of an inspector in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya and his small yet memorable role in Lakshya are fine examples of his acting capabilities.

He played the role of a terrorist, Badshah Khan in Black Friday, and was a part of Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal. He also made an appearance in the notable thriller, Ek Haseena Thi. Each role as impactful as the other.

Raat Akeli Hai gave us a chance to watch the actor on a streaming platform, and hopefully opened up new horizons for him. After 28 years in the industry, it's time he finally got his due. We'd hop on the chance to watch him lead a crime web series or work his way around a murder mystery as he did in Raat Akeli Hai. Maybe this time, he could play the lead.