One of the most aspirational things about romantic love is the idea of growing old with a person. So, this photographer’s pictures of an elderly Punjabi couple is probably a ray of hope for those of us who’d like to have that.

Credit: Twitter

Which then, leads to a wholesome interaction between the three of them. The couple offer tea to Sutej and proceed to pose for the photos. And what’s even cuter is how excited they get once the photos are printed out.

Credit: Twitter

Actually no, the sweetest part is how considerate the dadi ji is when she’s getting ready to look at the photo. She’s careful not to touch the photograph directly, and holds it with her shawl.

Credit: Twitter

this is beautiful ❤️



🎥: sutejpannu pic.twitter.com/8GITXdeg1R — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) February 14, 2023 Credit: Twitter

