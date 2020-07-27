Actor Irrfan Khan was not just a brilliant actor but also an amazing human being.

From helping the poor and downtrodden to donating funds for Covid patients, we've got to know so much about him after his demise.

Recently, environmental activist, Afroz Shah, shared old pictures of Irrfan planting mangrove trees with his team in Mumbai.

Some stories need to be told - however private



Mangroves are under constant attack in urban locales like mumbai



Then @irrfank and @PoojaB1972 and us planted thousands of mangroves saplings



Now -a huge patch of mangrove forest stands at this spot.



Irfans legacy.

Miss you. pic.twitter.com/q2mE0GdbyZ — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 27, 2020

In his tweet, Afroz mentioned that Irrfan's legacy lives on through the huge patch of mangrove trees once planted by the late actor.

And fans agree.

Earlier, on World Evironment Day, Irrfan's wife had also shared a picture of a tree planted by him in 2016 in Uttarakhand.

The actor's work never ceases to amaze and impress us both, onscreen and offscreen. Truly, our hero!