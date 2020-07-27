Actor Irrfan Khan was not just a brilliant actor but also an amazing human being.

From helping the poor and downtrodden to donating funds for Covid patients, we've got to know so much about him after his demise.

Source: HT

Recently, environmental activist, Afroz Shah, shared old pictures of Irrfan planting mangrove trees with his team in Mumbai.

Source: Twitter

In his tweet, Afroz mentioned that Irrfan's legacy lives on through the huge patch of mangrove trees once planted by the late actor.

And fans agree.

Earlier, on World Evironment Day, Irrfan's wife had also shared a picture of a tree planted by him in 2016 in Uttarakhand.

The actor's work never ceases to amaze and impress us both, onscreen and offscreen. Truly, our hero!