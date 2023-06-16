The much-awaited Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starring Adipurush hit the cinema halls today. After the film’s release got delayed for months following public backlash over cartoonish VFX, the air of anticipation around the eventual outcome reeked of scepticism. Some remained hopeful, others sensed a visual effects fiasco incoming…and well…

…they were right. Look at these 12 VFX Scenes From ‘Adipurush’ That Are So Bad, We Don’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Because of Adipurush’s caricaturish VFX, people re-visited Brashmastra and developed a newfound respect for the quality visual effects we had witnessed less than a year ago.

Yes, Brahmastra wasn’t worth the hype. Yes, all we got in the name of dialogues was Alia Bhatt screeching ‘Shivaaa‘ every next minute. Yes, it became a butt of jokes as soon as it was released. And yes, at one point, it felt like we all were watching high-definition fireworks up close in the cinema hall. But one thing that undeniably stood out in the movie was its VFX, the magnitude of which remains unparalleled in Indian cinema.

How can we say that? Well, Adipurush is making people realise that.

Take a look:

💥 BRAHMASTRA VFX >>> ADIPURUSH VFX 💥



After witnessing #Adipurush, I've gained a newfound appreciation for #Brahmastra!



While I understand the story of #Brahmastra wasn't great, at least its VFX didn't become a laughing stock in the theatre. The VFX in the second half of… pic.twitter.com/eXWGqhd9k4 — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) June 16, 2023

A few months back we got #Brahmastra which was hailed for its monstrous VFX and CGI and I thought it was time for Indian cinema to leap forward but thanks to @omraut who expunged us down to Jaani Dushman type VFX . Sheet wastage of money and resources ! #Adipurush — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 16, 2023

Making a film on mythology with heavy VFX is not everyone's cup of tea, money cant buy you vision.#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/mipaN5sERG — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) June 16, 2023

brahmastra ke dialogue chahe cringe the, atleast VFX toh acha tha. adipurush ke toh dono hi cringe hai. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) June 16, 2023

BRAHMASTRA had the best cgi for a bollywood film till date but i still remember how the marvel merchants were bashing the vfx. it seriously deserved better! pic.twitter.com/TCvTbqKZbq — simp (@jhonkahawaka) June 16, 2023

The movie which raises the bar for VFX in Indian cinema. The level of detail and realism was incredible. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CcRVbIlkqH — $@🕊️ (@GirlAdmireRK) June 16, 2023

In these 20 seconds Ayan Mukerji gave a better presentation of Ramayan than Om raut in #Adipurush

pic.twitter.com/qLJhvSElli — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) June 16, 2023

We won't need to go much in future for #Brahmastra VFX to get more appreciation. In less than a year, it's proven that the time, efforts, money spent by the makers worked because they had a vision, intent. #Adipursh is the opposite of all of it. Hence even Rs 600 cr looks a waste — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) June 16, 2023

Brahmastra's vfx with half the budget of Adipursh was way superior. pic.twitter.com/nLOJdig7FP — Daksh (@82MCG_) June 16, 2023

True.. ! Although the dialouges were cheesy and cringe, but vfx of brahmastra were lit https://t.co/0BHhHJFlPo — Aditi Singh (@mysticenchantr1) June 16, 2023

you can criticise brahmastra for poor screenplay and story telling but when it comes to vfx no indian movie can beat brahmastra 🤌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/jf29ErNnHD — Om (@Kohlixbeer17) June 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think about this?