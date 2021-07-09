All of us remember the little boy named Amit who charged at people for not wearing a mask on the streets of Dharamshala. It was endearing to see him so earnest about COVID safety.

Innocently, the 5-year-old questioned visitors regarding their masks, and dumbfounded, people, didn't have any response.

Caputured on camera, the video soon went viral and garnered attention of people across the country.

According to Hindustan Times, Amit was also made the mascot for coronavirus protocol by the local police. Not just that, to appreciate and encourage him, help came from all directions.



As it turns out, Amit who sells balloons to support his parents was recently gifted a pair of shoes by a Twitter user.

My friend Akanksha found the kid that was asking everyone to wear masks in Dharamshala, thanked him for what he was doing and gifted him a pair of footwear.



How it started: How's it going: pic.twitter.com/L84yKPnpXU — Piyush 🇮🇳 (@writetopiyush) July 8, 2021

A person named Akanksha Kapoor came forward to his aid and also thanked him for his dutiful act.

Thanks for sharing! Credit goes to @DharamshalaLocal who found little Amit and coordinated the purchase on my behalf :) He will be setting up something sustainable for Amit and family so he can pursue his dream of being a policeman! I look forward to everyone’s support then! 🙏🏽 — Akanksha Kapoor (@akankshakapoor) July 8, 2021

Akanksha Kapoor also plans to help Amit achieve his dream of joining the police force.

Obviously, Twitter was impressed by this and this is what Twitterati had to say.

Reportedly, Amit and his brothers were also given Pahari caps and some snacks. An elderly couple also gifted him some clothes.



Such acts should be promoted because they teach us a lesson for life.