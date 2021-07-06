Unless you've been living under a rock, by now you've seen the many many images of people flocking to Manali, Nainital and Mussoorie. Yep, the weather's great, it's a good reason to get away from Delhi's sweltering heat.
Screenshot from someone's Instagram.— Dr. Manmohan Singh (@manmohansdeogan) July 4, 2021
Pehle oxygen nahi mil rahi thi,
Ab kehte Manali me hotel nahi mil rahe. 🙄#COVID19 #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/xtfcx4muwn
Except we've all seem to have forgotten that we're in the middle of a pandemic.
Yes, we might have just gotten through the second wave (by we I mean most of us lucky to be in urban centres in this country).
Manali, Nainital & Mussoorie see massive tourist footfall as Covid restrictions ease.— Get VACCINATED! (@Blahblehbluu) July 6, 2021
Innocent lives would suffer because of these educated, selfish people. #Manali #CoronavirusPandemic #India pic.twitter.com/MVl7CAeztl
And of course, there the predictions of an impending third wave. But despite all this, people seem to have other ideas. But not this kid.
This video of a kid asking tourists in Dharamshala to wear masks is going viral, and for all the right reasons.
Evidently, we can all learn a lot from this kid. And on a side note, is there any way we can give him the help he looks like he needs?