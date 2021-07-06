Unless you've been living under a rock, by now you've seen the many many images of people flocking to Manali, Nainital and Mussoorie. Yep, the weather's great, it's a good reason to get away from Delhi's sweltering heat.

Screenshot from someone's Instagram.

Pehle oxygen nahi mil rahi thi,

Ab kehte Manali me hotel nahi mil rahe. 🙄#COVID19 #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/xtfcx4muwn — Dr. Manmohan Singh (@manmohansdeogan) July 4, 2021

Except we've all seem to have forgotten that we're in the middle of a pandemic.

Yes, we might have just gotten through the second wave (by we I mean most of us lucky to be in urban centres in this country).

Manali, Nainital & Mussoorie see massive tourist footfall as Covid restrictions ease.

Innocent lives would suffer because of these educated, selfish people. #Manali #CoronavirusPandemic #India pic.twitter.com/MVl7CAeztl — Get VACCINATED! (@Blahblehbluu) July 6, 2021

And of course, there the predictions of an impending third wave. But despite all this, people seem to have other ideas. But not this kid.

This video of a kid asking tourists in Dharamshala to wear masks is going viral, and for all the right reasons.

Evidently, we can all learn a lot from this kid. And on a side note, is there any way we can give him the help he looks like he needs?