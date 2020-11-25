If you thought politics was horrifying enough on its own, then think again. Because the upcoming Amazon Original film Durgamati The Myth seems all set to combine the fight for political power with mythological horror.

Starring Bhumi Pedneakr in the lead role, the film appears to revolve around a politician Ishwar Prasad (Arshad Warsi) whose 'holier-than-thou' image rankles politicians and police alike.

On a mission to find missing idols from temples, and evidence of his presumed wrongdoing, two police officers, played by Mahie Gill and Jisshu Sengupta, employ an old convict and Ishwar's former employee Chanchal (Bhumi) for further investigation.

But, what starts as an intense interrogation in an old haveli, soon turns into a nightmare for Chanchal as she seemingly gets possessed by a vengeance seeking-spirit, Durgamati.

Only time will tell whether this turns out to be a nuanced commentary on our political system and lack of female empowerment, or a misguided attempt at producing horror with the same old tropes of shadows and gloomy mansions.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The movie premieres on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.