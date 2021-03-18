Remember when Kangana Ranaut, in one of her many 'insightful' (read: ignorant) tweets, commented that Western clothing like 'torn jeans' was just a representation of American marketing?

Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation,cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses,representing nothing but American marketing. pic.twitter.com/0k2yjUuF07 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

Well, looks like Ms. Ranaut forgot her past (a feat she is getting better at each day), because today, she jumped on to the #rippedjeans trend, and posted a photo of her wearing ripped jeans.

If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Yes, ripped jeans that are literally the same as torn jeans. I mean, going by the number of tweets Ms. Ranaut posts (and at times, even deletes) in a day, we can understand how she can forget her own opinion.

But, a basic rule of being a celebrity influencer is staying true to your brand. And by the looks of it, Mr. Ranaut's brand sure seems to be hypocrisy and narcissism. At least, that's what Twitterati believed:

pic.twitter.com/FG88zGix4s — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) March 18, 2021

can't get more narcissistic https://t.co/T1W4QFucIa — Srujith Reddy (@iamsrujith) March 18, 2021

acha now she will decide the amount of "ripped" that shud be present in "ripped jeans"? https://t.co/1tYAZ8Je02 — Perry the Platypus ⁷🍣 (@gayybxtch) March 18, 2021

The level of narcissism this lady is possessed with,really baffles me!! 😂😂 https://t.co/hklL3Qi5rW — Rohan Vidwans (@rohanvid) March 18, 2021

what this really needed ? I mean the tweet https://t.co/KgoZMoiQ3h — I am #NotAGandhian (@HumToKahenge) March 18, 2021

Does this woman not get tired from singing her praises all day long? Imagine feeling the need to one up people over ripped jeans. Sad. https://t.co/qUUYgs6cK1 — Madiha (@MadihaBlob) March 18, 2021

Perhaps, after her recent trip to Delhi, she has adopted an odd-even approach for her thoughts. Frankly though, decoding Ms. Ranaut is a job that no one in the world is paid enough for - certainly not a simple writer with no coolness magnitude and no allowance from parents. *Sigh*