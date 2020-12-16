After Masaan, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi get back together once again, though this time around, their roles are diametrically opposite to their earlier film. Because the two are starring in the upcoming biopic Shakeela, based on the life of actor Shakeela, who was predominantly known for her work in softcore adult films.

Starring Richa Chadha as the protagonist, the film traces Shakeela's journey from her childhood to her entry into the film industry. Her career moved from immense stardom to widespread criticism and the from the looks of the trailer, the film attempts to look at the life behind the camera.

Pankaj Tripathi stars as a superstar of the southern film industry, who is clearly embittered by Shakeela's rising fame.

Based on Shakeela's autobiography, the film has been directed by Indrajit Lankesh. While the comparisons to The Dirty Picture are unavoidable, only time will tell what sets the two films apart.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film releases on December 25, 2020.