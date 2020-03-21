Singer Kanika Kapoor recently tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from London. However, instead of quarantining after her return she attended several gatherings, possibly transmitting the virus to many others.

As per reports, an FIR has now been registered against the singer at the Sarojini Nagar police station. The complaint was made by the Lucknow chief medical officer.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus booked for negligence: Lucknow police chief — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

Reportedly, two more FIRs may be filed against her. Currently, Kanika Kapoor and her family are in quarantine. Many other people, including several politicians, have also quarantined themselves after being in touch with the singer over the last few days.