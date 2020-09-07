As CBI continues to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his friends, family members, and staff have been repeatedly called in for questioning.

One of the people called in for questioning was his elder sister Meetu Singh. And videos of her being heckled by reporters have now surfaced online

This video is circulating for more than five hours.

But no journalist or Bollywood influencer have spoken about it.

Do you recognise the lady who's being mobbed by the media like Rhea?

No? Let me help.

She's Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister, Meetu Singhpic.twitter.com/rlhqwBO1KX — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) September 6, 2020

People took to Twitter to call out the media for unnecessarily heckling Sushant's sister:

Not a matter whether it was @Tweet2Rhea or Sushant's sister. The fact of the matter is that no one should be subjected to such a treatment. Being heckled and mobbed as if you are some object that vultures are attacking is atrocious.#RheaChakraborthy https://t.co/f9VvTIhqH3 — Doyita Mukherjee (@MukherjeeDoyita) September 7, 2020

They behave like that with everybody not specifically Rhea.

Meetu singh sister of SSR👇 pic.twitter.com/whAGNcOr0z — 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@WEAECasONE) September 6, 2020

Meetu Singh (Sushant's sister).

Why no celebrity or influencer is taking stand for her, even she was mobbed by media.#UnitedForSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/SQOMjRzHKl — Justiceee For Sushant !🔥✊ (@sushantfan21) September 7, 2020

Strong lady like Meetu Di who doesn’t need sympathy as she is fighting for justice not playing emotion card. #SatyagrahForSSR https://t.co/GP1aXganTm — Shweta Singh (@Shweta_singh02) September 6, 2020

Remember when Sushant's sister arrived for interrogation? 😬 pic.twitter.com/cWOpf82qG1 — Manjima. (@flowerforthesun) September 6, 2020

#UnitedForSSRJustice #MondayMotivation Sushant’s sister was also surrounded by so so so many reporters yesterday why it didn’t surfaced Internet? Yahi selective propaganda kyun? Coz they don’t have PR team? They have Indians with them so they don’t need bloody PR team — Dr. Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) September 7, 2020

Twitterati had earlier also called out reporters and media for 'mobbing' Rhea Chakraborty when she reached the NCB office for questioning. Currently, the CBI investigation is still underway.