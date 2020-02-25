Just as one might have suspected after John Oliver tore into the Modi government and its divisive policies on his show Last Week Tonight, Hotstar has left out the episode from the streaming platform.

The weekly episodes air on Sunday nights in the US on HBO and go up Tuesdays 6AM on Hotstar. However, this particular episode is nowhere to be found.

NDTV's Gadgets360 tried to reach Hotstar but they did not comment on the issue.

In this particular episode, Oliver, who had previously covered Modi during the 2014 elections severely criticised his party's hateful rhetoric and slammed its ideological mothership, the RSS.

You can of course always watch it on Youtube.

This is not the first case of self-censorship by streaming platforms in India. Earlier, Amazon Prime Video decided to remove the fifth season premiere of the political drama Madam Secretary, because it dealt with Hindu nationalism, and violence against Muslims and other minorities in India.