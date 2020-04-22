Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, announced his resignation from Editors Guild of India on live TV, recently, and the issue has been widely picked up on social media.

There are so many tweets for and against Arnab, that the top 5 trends in the country are associated to him.

In his on-air resignation, Arnab had questioned the credibility of the Guild, saying that he no longer wants to be a part of such a collective.

Following which, some people raised doubt on his own credibility, even demanding his arrest for his comments on Sonia Gandhi in relation to the Palghar lynching case.

The filthy language used against Smt Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly objectionable and example of yellow #journalism . It is time to initiate legal action against him and ban Republic TV .To maintain the integrity of the media #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab — Kuldeep Singh Rathore (@KSRathoreINC) April 22, 2020

However, there are also people who seem to be supporting him, making #ISupportArnabGoswami trend.

I am with arnab And republic network#ISupportArnabGoswami



You -- retweet pic.twitter.com/GEGnjiZ3ni — PMO INDIA (@pmoindia91) April 22, 2020

These series of events have made him a national topic of discussion at a time when many other things need its attention. The same is being pointed out by some users.

TV news made the suicidal error of actually becoming pale imitations of the hate spewing fella who's a caricature of himself. If TV had not fallen into rut of talking heads & shrill opinion & 'debates' & had been out there doing journalism Arnab G. would not need to be discussed — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 22, 2020

How pity it is that when whole world is fighting against corona threat we Indians are fighting over Arnab Goswami Sonu Nigam Islamophobia hinduphobia.Everyday something communal is trending.We talk so much of Ramayana and this's what we learn #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab #ISupportArnab pic.twitter.com/awcWzCxuzb — Rahul singh (@rahularpsingh) April 22, 2020

Arnab Goswami has always been a controversial figure but this is something totally new.