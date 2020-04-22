Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, announced his resignation from Editors Guild of India on live TV, recently, and the issue has been widely picked up on social media.

There are so many tweets for and against Arnab, that the top 5 trends in the country are associated to him.

In his on-air resignation, Arnab had questioned the credibility of the Guild, saying that he no longer wants to be a part of such a collective.

Following which, some people raised doubt on his own credibility, even demanding his arrest for his comments on Sonia Gandhi in relation to the Palghar lynching case.

However, there are also people who seem to be supporting him, making #ISupportArnabGoswami trend.

These series of events have made him a national topic of discussion at a time when many other things need its attention. The same is being pointed out by some users.

Arnab Goswami has always been a controversial figure but this is something totally new.