Recently, jewellery brand Tanishq took down its latest ad showcasing an inter-faith marriage, after it was massively trolled on social media for allegedly promoting 'love jihad'.

Even as Tanishq issued a clarification about the advertisement, people took to social media to call out the rising wave of intolerance and sharing old photos and real-life instances of inter-faith unity.

This is not a jewellery Ad. pic.twitter.com/CrIfr6baXA — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 15, 2020

Everyone who is offended with Tanishq advertisement please also boycott dowry 🙏🙏🙏 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 14, 2020

In fact, many people shared their own stories of being a part of a family where people practiced and/or belonged to diverse religions or cultures.

Writer and director Rasika Agashe, wife of actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, shared a photo of her own 'godbharai' (baby shower) ceremony, that took place 6 years before the Tanishq ad even aired.

Just to clarify.. this is 6 yrs back.. with new reference! #TanishqAd https://t.co/CEEaVoA0oG — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

Actor Mini Mathur also took to Instagram to talk about her own marriage to director Kabir Khan.

And many other such examples surfaced on social media:

My daughter married an Indian Muslim in USA, neither converted. Both mothers flew there when our first grand child arrived.Together we cooked, cleaned,entertained family/friends. At night groaning Ya Allah and He Ram, giggled and slept on hard mattresses. So there, ye bigots! https://t.co/62c4VL1ebd — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) October 14, 2020

My mom is MUSLIM.

My wife Hindu.

My Mom gifted my wife her Mandir!

In our home on Diwali my HINDU wife does Laxmi Puja. Not fictional!

My mom helps in decorating & watches the poojas! Not fictional!

The daughter in law & mother in law in #tanishq is exactly my family @mvadera https://t.co/eEuUJXF7BU — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 12, 2020

This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned “what if” religions were changed.

So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd pic.twitter.com/PV2dQScFPJ — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

Just when I thought, how I relate so closely to the #TanishqAd, I came to know a really close friend is the one behind it..I don't want to name him as he is being trolled enough on this but yes, there is a tiny bit of me and my family in the ad. So proud of my brave friend 🙏❤️ https://t.co/jgTJK7WKpn pic.twitter.com/Qx8WjPzvzf — rach_aha (@rach_aha) October 14, 2020

Same here ... I was given a mangalsutra and sindoor and toe-rings for my wedding ... all Hindu and Muslim festivals celebrated with great unity ... unnecessary ruckus by some miscreants — Pooja Khan (@KhanPooja) October 14, 2020

Actor Shruti Seth, MP Shashi Tharoor, and others, also shared an Indian Express article, written by Sameena Dalwai, where she shared her own story of being the child of an inter-faith couple.

“I am the unborn baby in that Tanishq ad” — brilliant, heart-warming piece by a daughter of a Hindu-Muslim marriage, Sameena Dalwai. Let us celebrate the richness of our common humanity, &the infinite possibilities that life offers those who shed bigotry: https://t.co/hiEK9uF7Oo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 15, 2020

To all the boring people out there who can’t embrace love



The loss is yours https://t.co/KlAluZXSSc — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) October 15, 2020

The beautifully lyrical answer to all the people stuffing their faces with a diet of hate. You're boring. Thank you for this, #SameenaDalwai https://t.co/IkNVEQf3j1 — Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) October 15, 2020

Just goes to show that the 'fictional idea' that so many people disapproved of, is actually a heartwarming reality for many others. Perhaps the latter group is who we should be looking up to.