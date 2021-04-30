After Watching 'Without Remorse' We Took The Ultimate Quiz To See If We'd Make A Badass Navy SEAL

You know what’s the best part about being a kid? Our wild imaginations. From playing detectives with the magnifying glass we’d find in the medicine box, to sneaking away our dad’s helmet to be an astronaut for the afternoon. Our worlds only expanded. And the more television we watched, and books we read, all we wanted to do was be those extraordinarily cool people we’d see and read about!

I grew up reading thriller novels. The good versus the bad, spy agent books that would transport me to another world. And I always wondered, do I have it in me to be a badass Navy SEAL like the ones I read in Tom Clancy’s universe?!

Needless to say, I was ecstatic to find out that Tom Clancy’s book, ‘Without Remorse’ has been made into a movie, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. But the question still stuck, so I created a quiz! I got my result, why don’t you get yours and find out if you have it in you to be a badass Navy SEAL like the legendary John Kelly.

1. How did you fare in fights while growing up? I'd fight back. I used to try to mediate, but if they don't listen I'd just throw hands, lol. I would cry. Like a lot. I would always win.

2. How much can you sacrifice for the better good? Everything. Everything, but don't touch my family. Let's find a way out of the whole sacrificing thing? I'd put myself on the line in a heartbeat.

3. How are you in a crisis situation? Pretty zen. I freak tf out. The adrenaline boosts me into focusing on what's important and needed. I'm calm on the outside, but screaming on the inside.

4. Can you navigate even when there's no sun or visible stars? Yes, scouting came handy! Ummm? GPS? I'll somehow manage. I really hope someone on my team knows how to do this.

5. How far can you run before you need to stop? 20 minutes. 35 minutes. I don't run. Why am I taking this quiz? 10 minutes.

6. Can you keep a secret? For the life of me, no. Only my BFF has to know okay? Yes. I take pride in my loyalty and keeping shut skills. I'd tell you, but then I'd have to kill you.