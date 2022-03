Ahmed Khan surpassed all limits of badass when he arrived at a screening of Robert Pattinson's The Batman in an actual Batmobile! The supercar is rumoured to be a birthday present from his wife, model and producer, Shaira Ahmed Khan.

The director-choreographer-producer is famous for his work in the Baaghi and Heropanti franchise starring Tiger Shroff.

Khan's Batmobile, however, was based on Michael Keaton's 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns.

Guess we know who his favourite Batman is now.