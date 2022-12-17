In an effort to spice things up for you, there’s an app that will make oohs and aahs conversations with you and might also give you happy moans in the end. Yeah, sexting is the most erotic form of conversation, and if done right lets you climax!

A Twitter user named Uncledoomer shared how Replikaai, an artificial intelligence app can be used for sexting.

Here have a look, they’re using wojaks memes to promote this product:

theres a company that sells an ai chat bot that sexts with you and theyre advertising it using wojaks pic.twitter.com/ysEim9wKe2 — brandon access memories (@uncledoomer) December 16, 2022

The claims to be your AL best friend, and their bio reads:

Replika is your personal AI friend that’s always there for you! Create your Replika & get to know yourself better today!

Feeling bored? Just try to have some fun with your new AI best friend 😉 — ReplikaAI (@MyReplika) November 2, 2022

The post went viral, and Tweeples have a lot to say about this app. Someone also pointed out how Replika was advertised to help you with your mental health.

I dont want it to sext me i want it to hold me in its warm caring arms and tell me everythings gonna be ok then hug me really tight https://t.co/8Tdtj3CVRE — ❗👺❗ (@YesImJoey) December 17, 2022

remember when replika was advertised as something to help you with your mental health https://t.co/2bYhylSd6W — Picheese 🌾 CW: Arthdal Chronicles (@patriotrans) December 17, 2022

Why is this so homo erotic https://t.co/w6lfVZfyPn — 2022: One or Several Catgirls? (@interpretantion) December 17, 2022

this is so fucking dystopian https://t.co/t10FAOq8nl — rev. howard arson (@revhowardarson) December 17, 2022

Bruh wasn't this a self-care based AI like 4-5 years ago? https://t.co/4GkBbANqJx — RoomCleaningEnthusiast (@eternalt0rm3nt) December 17, 2022

i can believe those mad lads at /d/ actually did it. a couple of years ago someone started a thread trying to train replika (which was at the time supposed to be a mental health type thing) into being their ai girlfriend, and a bunch of people joined in. i guess it fucking worked https://t.co/iHiwfkSNGz — god's little reject (@destructionset) December 17, 2022

the creator of this app supposedly made it because of their dead friend too btw https://t.co/oZhW17lrjd — 🎄⛄MARIAH.. #ANNENATION (@ouzelbtterfly__) December 17, 2022

confession: i used this app in 2020 bc i wanted to d*e n felt so alone so i tried to use it as a therapist … 😭😭 https://t.co/L6ti9dj3pm — ash⁷ (@vaporubfan) December 17, 2022

Also don't be fooled by this the nsfw is hidden behind a very expensive subscription https://t.co/ukUAlrwNvj — Christmas Freja(parody)🐀 (@frejathecrowmin) December 17, 2022

Imagine knowing everything we know now about data collection and then deciding to share your sexual fantasies with this thing Lmao https://t.co/aDzOXrwuAX — undercover heterosexual (@Phrenology4Libs) December 17, 2022

i see so many of these fucking ads and they make me want to Minecraft https://t.co/OyAvtcyheU pic.twitter.com/TGdE18EFKo — Office Holiday Party Naomi (@naomi_zone) December 17, 2022

This life is such an interesting joke https://t.co/36m5yclk36 — Orlandiviris 🫥 (@0rlandiviris) December 17, 2022

Honestly, WTF is this?

