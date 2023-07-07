AI art is pretty much the moment now, which is why we can’t help but share these interesting images created by digital artist Sahid. Sahid has gone ahead and created images of Ranbir Kapoor and what he’d look like in different professions other than as an actor.

There’s astronaut Ranbir, soldier Ranbir, and even doctor Ranbir! Here, take a look at all the images from this post.

1. As an astronaut

2. As a doctor

3. As a construction person

4. As a politician

5. As a race car driver

6. As a soldier

If anyone wants to cast the actor in any of these roles, now they know what he’ll look like. This is like an audition tape screenshot.