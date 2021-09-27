Season 3 of Sex Education was a beautiful addition to the series, with heartfelt moments, brilliant character arcs, and some truly impactful pieces of advice.

And one of the greatest moments from the show was the therapy session between Dr. Jean Milburn and Aimee.

Aimee struggles to come to terms with the extent to which her sexual assault impacted her. While her friends stand by her side and help her get over her initial hesitation to get on the bus, the experience traumatizes her in more ways than one. And that's when Maeve suggests that Aimee seeks therapy.

Despite being hesitant about the process, Aimee seeks help from Dr. Jean Milburn. And her therapy sessions are one of the most honest and accurate depictions of what therapy looks like.

Because it's never about a single moment or conversation 'fixing' an issue. But rather about trying to understand what your body and mind are going through, in a realistic manner.

Through the sessions, Dr. Milburn tries to help Aimee understand and process her trauma. She reminds Aimee of her strength, encourages her to talk about what bothers her, and educates her about other things as well - so that Aimee does not feel pressured.

However, most importantly, it's the reminder she serves in their second therapy session that becomes one of the show's most profound moments.

One of the core issues of what troubles Aimee about her assault is that somehow, she invited the man to take advantage of her because of her personality. Or more specifically, because she smiled at him.

Dr. Jean Milburn gently but firmly dislodges the idea, reminding Aimee that sexual assault, of any kind, is never the victim's fault.

For survivors of sexual assault, the trauma can make it even more difficult to unlearn flawed social constructs, and shift the blame on the perpetrator. But it's all the more important to do so. And here, therapy can help.

Also, kudos to the show for showcasing that therapy is not "one session-fix all" but rather, an ongoing process that can, at times, take multiple sessions. And thus, Aimee doesn't stop coming for the appointment after Dr. Milburn talks to her about not blaming herself.

What's absolutely commendable about the show is how it does not end Aimee's sexual assault experience at an empowering moment (the iconic bus scene from S2), like most shows and movies.

But rather, they bring it to a more honest and relatable conclusion - the struggle to come to terms with sexual assault trauma, and the need for professional help. Because while sisterhood is powerful, it's not always a solution.

Sex Education has always dealt with mature topics such as sexual assault, gender identities, sexual preferences, etc. in a sensitive and nuanced manner. However, it's not just the subjects it deals with, but rather, the warmth and empathy the show exudes, that sets it apart from any other teen drama.

And now that's it been renewed for Season 4, I can't wait to watch what the show comes up with next.

All images are screenshots from Netflix.