Aishwarya Mohanraj is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in India. Her shows and vlogs often steal the limelight on social media, with most of them also featuring her now-husband, One Hand Clap founder Aakash Shah. Netizens find her content relatable coz of her quirkiness and goofy vibes. Remember Mohanraj’s reel (read: cringe) wedding video with her the-then boyfriend Aakash that took us back to the old days? That was epic, right?

Source: Aishwarya Mohanraj

Aishwarya Mohanraj recently attended a Coldplay concert with her husband Aakash Shah. Mohanraj posted the video on Instagram while ticking one of her dreams from her bucket list. However, her post has apparently triggered a section of netizens. You wonder, why?

Source: Aishwarya Mohanraj

A Twitter user, @dudeitsokay, posted a screenshot of Aishwarya Mohanraj’s clip which originally reads, “POV- your husband fulfills the dream you saw with your ex-boyfriend.” The user slammed the stand-up comedian allegedly calling her a gold-digger and Aakash as her ‘ATM’.

Source: @dudeitsokay

“There’s no such concept of brain & loyalty in modern woman, you’re just a tool/movie tickets ka jugaad/ ATM for them,” the tweet reads.

Check out the tweet here:

there's no such concept of brain & loyalty in modern woman, you're just a tool/movie tickets ka jugaad/ ATM for them. pic.twitter.com/xjiYe2JdmZ — r/Idc. (@dudeitsokay) July 3, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this post:

Just like the aforementioned user, many other trolls also shi*posted about her.

Modern Women boyfriend concept is free food, travel, Shopping ( pradhan mantri garibi hatao yojana) https://t.co/7qFYBqYnlQ — Close Associate BDP (@EggsPert0) July 3, 2023

This guy just seems like a replacement for the boyfriend because he can provide for her and the family. Said it before and will say it again only dogs, women and children are loved unconditionally. A man has to go out their grind and is only loved under the premise dat Dey provid https://t.co/JqZSznCXIF — rohan (@Wristianodos) July 3, 2023

I don’t understand, isn’t it humiliating 4 either of spouses? I wil loose my s**t if my hubby expresses he has some desire he couldn’t fulfill wid his ex https://t.co/1sSufMjI45 — Neha Kumari (@Genericenginee2) July 3, 2023

The more you interact with girls,the more you’ll realise that it’s true https://t.co/R165fJZY4s — Ha🏃‍♂️ (@stanRO45) July 3, 2023

The way these modern women insults their namard husbands 😭😭 https://t.co/PoaxMKSKq6 — HUMAN (@monlyhumanalive) July 3, 2023

Some Twitter users schooled the trolls saying that the latter ones didn’t get the joke as Aishwarya Mohanraj’s ex-boyfriend and husband is the same guy. And they have totally misinterpreted her post.

dumbfucks with zero sense of humor didn't get the joke that her ex-boyfriend Akash who promised to fulfill her dream is now her husband Akash https://t.co/goHwyBFodr — Ammu✨ (@nahikarnibaat) July 3, 2023

https://twitter.com/sssays_92/status/1675783556394516481

I'll can tell you 45 things wrong with his interpretation. But I'll tell one that'll negate this post completely.



When she mentions Ex-BF, it's his current husband.

Technically, every husband is a ex-bf in a love marriage.



Getting triggered for a lame-ass joke?

Get a life cuck! https://t.co/O5hVkBt3BZ — Mohcastic (@Mohcastic) July 3, 2023

Unbelievable

People don't even understand normal humor. Aakash is her ex boyfriend who is now her husband!

U guys just need to show you r extremely loyal and cool and how women r pathetic! Get a life for real https://t.co/kmTOQiyT22 — 🍓 दुख दर्द पीड़ा🍓 (@Raiiiiiiiiiii12) July 3, 2023

She may be inferring that her ex-BF is her husband now. Hold your horses and at least give second thoughts before shitposting. https://t.co/VUJYZpPzBE — Shiva (@iwalkedalone) July 3, 2023

Here’s Aishwarya Mohanraj’s original post on Instagram:

ADVERTISEMENT

“And it was all yellow, red, blue and magic,” the caption on her post reads.

In her vlog titled, ‘ATTENDED DREAM CONCERT’ on YouTube, Aishwarya Mohanraj mentioned she had dreamt of watching Coldplay live with Aakash, and she finally got to witness it with him. Check out the screenshot from the vlog.

‘Coz it’s easier to call woman a gold digger than understanding the pun-intended joke. Right? What’s wrong with people? Seriously! Get some sense of humour.