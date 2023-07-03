Aishwarya Mohanraj is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in India. Her shows and vlogs often steal the limelight on social media, with most of them also featuring her now-husband, One Hand Clap founder Aakash Shah. Netizens find her content relatable coz of her quirkiness and goofy vibes. Remember Mohanraj’s reel (read: cringe) wedding video with her the-then boyfriend Aakash that took us back to the old days? That was epic, right?
Aishwarya Mohanraj recently attended a Coldplay concert with her husband Aakash Shah. Mohanraj posted the video on Instagram while ticking one of her dreams from her bucket list. However, her post has apparently triggered a section of netizens. You wonder, why?
A Twitter user, @dudeitsokay, posted a screenshot of Aishwarya Mohanraj’s clip which originally reads, “POV- your husband fulfills the dream you saw with your ex-boyfriend.” The user slammed the stand-up comedian allegedly calling her a gold-digger and Aakash as her ‘ATM’.
“There’s no such concept of brain & loyalty in modern woman, you’re just a tool/movie tickets ka jugaad/ ATM for them,” the tweet reads.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to this post:
Just like the aforementioned user, many other trolls also shi*posted about her.
Some Twitter users schooled the trolls saying that the latter ones didn’t get the joke as Aishwarya Mohanraj’s ex-boyfriend and husband is the same guy. And they have totally misinterpreted her post.
Here’s Aishwarya Mohanraj’s original post on Instagram:
“And it was all yellow, red, blue and magic,” the caption on her post reads.
In her vlog titled, ‘ATTENDED DREAM CONCERT’ on YouTube, Aishwarya Mohanraj mentioned she had dreamt of watching Coldplay live with Aakash, and she finally got to witness it with him. Check out the screenshot from the vlog.
‘Coz it’s easier to call woman a gold digger than understanding the pun-intended joke. Right? What’s wrong with people? Seriously! Get some sense of humour.