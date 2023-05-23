The 76th Cannes Film Festival is here. While we are seeing many Indian celebrities making their red carpet debut this year, it’s hard to debate that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ultimate queen of Cannes from India.

Having said that, I’m aware her recent outfit had social media laughing out loud, but it’s hard to deny her legacy of walking the red carpet in the most ethereal looks. Lately, an old picture of the actor with SRK in the 2002 festival has been going viral.

Apparently, their film Devdas premiered in the Out of Competition section of the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also joined the duo.

Writer Shruti Sonal recently tweeted about how no Indian celebrity has been able to recreate anything close to the magic SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created back in 2002. And we agree.

The number of Indian celebs at Cannes red carpet grows every year, yet no one has come close to the aura SRK and Aish created together over two decades ago pic.twitter.com/9NAQagEv59 — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) May 21, 2023

Naturally, Twitter is mesmerised. Here’s what people are saying.

These two are STANDARD https://t.co/mhMt5CDBAL — 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓮𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓴 ♕︎ (@_ClimaxQueen_) May 22, 2023

absolutely yes! many of them nowadays are going for no reason tbh, but shah rukh khan and aishwarya rai ate all of them and left no crumbs… the impact >>> https://t.co/MymE818sH9 — shahd (@shahodx) May 22, 2023

OH MY GOD THIS IS MESMERISING https://t.co/LW2jPBzqjN — Rajvi⁷ || THE PLANET🔍⍤⃝🔎 (@RajviDesai31) May 22, 2023

that saree ! jeez stunning — Akash singh (@akash49singh) May 21, 2023

No one and I mean absolutely no one comes close to SRK and Aishwarya. They are just Aaaaaaa so classy — Aman(happie happie happie) (@triesByAman) May 21, 2023

I don't think this is even possible until the two of them come together again 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Varnika (@Varnikazzz) May 22, 2023

Because cannes used to be cannes back then and their aura is still unmatched. They walked the red carpet for a movie, represented India & it made a statement there https://t.co/iZJd13S7mW — ananya (@LoungingBanjara) May 21, 2023

Evergreen, indeed?