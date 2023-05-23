The 76th Cannes Film Festival is here. While we are seeing many Indian celebrities making their red carpet debut this year, it’s hard to debate that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the ultimate queen of Cannes from India.
Having said that, I’m aware her recent outfit had social media laughing out loud, but it’s hard to deny her legacy of walking the red carpet in the most ethereal looks. Lately, an old picture of the actor with SRK in the 2002 festival has been going viral.
Apparently, their film Devdas premiered in the Out of Competition section of the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also joined the duo.
Writer Shruti Sonal recently tweeted about how no Indian celebrity has been able to recreate anything close to the magic SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created back in 2002. And we agree.
Naturally, Twitter is mesmerised. Here’s what people are saying.
Evergreen, indeed?
