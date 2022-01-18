Recently, actor Dhanush announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth. They are not the first couple to have parted ways after being together for a considerable amount of time. Because sometimes, it is better to part ways than stay in an unhappy marriage.

Every couple has its own share of ups and downs and marriages are not made in heaven, rather it's the individuals who make them. With all the stigma attached to divorce, these celebrity couples decided to separate with grace after more than a decade of marriage.

1. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan separated from his director-producer wife, Kiran Rao in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. They share the joint custody of their son, Azad.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways but still remain close friends. They have two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

3. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 18 years and announced their separation in 2016. The couple was officially divorced in 2017 and have now moved on in their lives with Malaika dating Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz dating Giorgia Andriani. They have a son, Arhaan Khan.

4. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabhani

Farhan Akhtar was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabhani for 16 years. The couple were divorced in 2017 and have two daughters. Farhan Akhtar is now dating Shibani Dhandhekar and is rumoured to get married soon.

5. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 when Saif was just 21 years old. They have two kids, Sara and Ibrahim. After 13 years together, the couple separated in 2004. Saif eventually got married to Kareena Kapoor and has two children with her.

6. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal and former supermodel Mehr Jesia had been together since their modelling days. After 21 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2019. Arjun Rampal is now dating Gabriella Demetriades and they have a son together.

7. Himesh Reshammiya and Komal

The couple was married for 22 years and decided to separate in 2017. Himesh is now married to Sonia Kapoor, since 2018.

8. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta were neighbours, and were married for 16 years before parting ways in 2002. The former couple is still cordial with each other. They have two kids, Ira and Junaid.

Some marriages are not meant to last and that is completely fine.