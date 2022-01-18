Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa have decided to part ways after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other". The couple made the announcement on January 17 through a social media post.

The actor took to Twitter to share their decision with their fans. He ended the note by urging people to provide them the needed privacy.

Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.

- Dhanush

Here's what Dhanush posted on Twitter:

Aishwaryaa, who is also the elder daughter of Rajnikanth, shared an identical statement on Instagram.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa first met during the screening of the former’s film Kadhal Kondaen. The next day, Aishwaryaa sent the actor a bouquet along with a congratulatory note.

In an interview with JFW, while speaking of their relationship, Aishwaryaa said, “Dhanush and I figured each other out after marriage, learnt where our interests lie and discovered our temperaments over a period of time. The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space.”

After six months of dating the couple tied the knot in 2004. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa welcomed their first son Yatra in 2006 and after four years, they had their second son Linga.