Marking his digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Ajay Devgn’s psychological crime thriller is finally here. Based on the British series Luther, the show stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

With a gripping storyline and a fresh starcast, this race-against-the-clock psychological crime thriller series delves into the psyche of an excellent super-cop.

#Rudra is an absolute killer of a series. @ajaydevgn once again proves that he is one of the most accomplished actors in the country. Brilliant absolutely brilliant! #RudraOnHotstar #RudraTheEdgeOfDarkness #ajaydevgan — Shivanjan Srivastava (@Hardhitter1994) March 5, 2022

Their chemistry is highlight of #Rudra @RaashiiKhanna_ and @ajaydevgn looked too good together and complement each other perfectly

Wants to see both of u in a movie together pic.twitter.com/lxRia3MEEG — naman pandit (@namanpndit) March 5, 2022

#RudraOnHotstar , I could barely finish episode 2. Stopped after that. So much hype for nothing. — Maddy Mania 🇮🇳 (@saanuki11) March 5, 2022

Just finished watching all 6 episodes of #Rudra and i am totally numb and speechless.

Its one of the best performance of my favorite @ajaydevgn sir, what a brilliant actor man👌👌👌👌

Such a gripping tale🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RudraOnHotstar #RudraNowStreaming pic.twitter.com/hJI1YLlOpj — Amit Singh (@AmitSin23925078) March 5, 2022

#RudraOnHotstar is almost unwatchable Very disappointed. #AjayDevgn𓃵 I would like to gift you some OTT subscriptions as you seem to be far away from good content. Don’t go by the views as lots will push themselves to watch becoz of you — onthequietside (@onthequietside) March 5, 2022

What a bore is this #RudraOnHotstar



And are they not required to write "Smoking is injurious..." for OTT shows? — Kumarika Mohanty Panda (@kumariika) March 5, 2022

A special mention for @RaashiiKhanna_ for her performance in #Rudra. Its virtually impossible to be in the same frame as @ajaydevgn and hold your own but she has successfully done it throughout the series. Absolute 🔥 performance from her too! #RudraOnHotstar #RudraNowStreaming — Shivanjan Srivastava (@Hardhitter1994) March 5, 2022

Masterpiece 👌👌👌 done with 3 ep next is on @ajaydevgn your style is 👌👌👌👌#Rudra — Aditya Govindam (@AdityaGovindam) March 5, 2022

#RudraOnHotstar : Why @ajaydevgn why! Nothing new ! Nothing exciting! Like CID on TV! After 3 episodes lost interest! @RaashiiKhanna_ looks different! @Esha_Deol looks evil! — The Hyphen Man (@TheHyphenMan) March 5, 2022

Just finished watching all 6 episodes of #Rudra one of the best performance of @ajaydevgn.

Such a gripping tale🔥🔥#RudraOnHotstar #RudraNowStreaming #AjayDevgn — Himanshu Sharma (@hemu_handsome) March 5, 2022

#Rudra fucked up in the last two episodes big time.

Still an above average watch for Ajay Devgn and Rashi Khanna. — Rohit (@SankiSanyasi) March 4, 2022

the unexpected outuput from #Rudra is @RaashiiKhanna_ her expression her speaking style dialogue delivery is fabulous. @ajaydevgn's performence is speechless better than each passing episode. #RudraNowStreaming #RudraTheEdgeOfDarkness #ajaydevgn — ADESH JADHAV (@ADianadesh) March 4, 2022

Literally copied Luther.. now I am in a jeopardy whether to watch it completely or not.. I have seen all episodes of Luther already #RudraNowStreaming #Rudra #RudraOnHotstar #RudraReview — Photocentrologist (@amitmahajan23) March 4, 2022

Show runs very fast as can't create that impact of the thrill,but overall a perfect crime thriller and @ajaydevgn single handedly leads the show. #Rudra — TANISH JHANWER (@TanishJhanwer) March 4, 2022

Everytime @atul_kulkarni's character did something predictable in the name of a twist in the show #Rudra, I paused and watched his best scenes in #HeyRam, #RangDeBasanti and #Natrang — #Anish (@moviebeing) March 4, 2022

#Rudra starring @ajaydevgn is a top class investigation thriller .Ajay's sir intense act and thrilling episodes will keep you hooked through out the series.. #Rudra #RudraNowStreaming #RudraOnHotstar https://t.co/L9ozBTt9D7 — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) March 4, 2022

