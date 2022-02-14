Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' trailer is here. The trailer looks like a psychological crime thriller where Devgn plays the role of ACP Rudraveer Singh, and Esha Deol plays his wife. Along with these two, actors like Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar and others also star in the series.

There are criminals, bomb blasts, murder, and suspense, and the trailer keeps you on edge. From the looks of it, Rudraveer's marriage with his wife is in trouble. Raashi Khanna plays Alia, who apparently, has a bone to pick with him, though the reason for it is not clear in the trailer.

The series is based on the British TV show Luther, and will mark the debut of Ajay Devgn on the OTT platform. It is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. It feels like the series is going to be a wild ride with plenty of twists and turns to keep the audience engaged.

You can watch the trailer below.

I have expectations from this and hope the series does justice to the original.

Disclaimer- The images are screenshots from the trailer. The series will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 4 March 2022.