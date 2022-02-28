Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi recently released in theatres. The film opened to great reviews and box office collections. As per reports, the film collected over ₹38 crore on the first weekend itself.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a real-life story of a matriarch played by Alia Bhatt. While Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in the film, it also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo role alongside being a debut film for Shantanu Maheshwari.

As expected from any other Bhansali film, this movie also boasts of an expensive budget of over ₹100 crore. After all it has a stellar star cast.

Can you guess how much Alia Bhatt got paid for the film? And Ajay Devgn? As per reports, Alia charged ₹20 crore for the film. Which is fine considering she is the lead actor who carried the movie all by herself. What is shocking is that Ajay Devgn charged ₹11 crore for his extended cameo role in the film.

The amount charged by Ajay Devgn is more than half of what Alia Bhatt got for playing the lead.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Karim Lala, a mafia don, in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He protects Gangu as a brother and appears in the film a few times.

The same reports also quotes the fee charged by other actors like Vijay Raaz (₹1.5 crore), Shantanu (₹50 lakh), Seema Pahwa (₹20 lakh) and Indira Tiwari (₹35 lakh).