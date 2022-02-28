Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi recently released in theatres. The film opened to great reviews and box office collections. As per reports, the film collected over ₹38 crore on the first weekend itself.

Gangubai Kathiawadi
Source: Firstpost

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a real-life story of a matriarch played by Alia Bhatt. While Alia Bhatt plays the titular role in the film, it also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo role alongside being a debut film for Shantanu Maheshwari.

As expected from any other Bhansali film, this movie also boasts of an expensive budget of over ₹100 crore. After all it has a stellar star cast.

Seema Pahwa
Source: HT

Can you guess how much Alia Bhatt got paid for the film? And Ajay Devgn? As per reports, Alia charged ₹20 crore for the film. Which is fine considering she is the lead actor who carried the movie all by herself. What is shocking is that Ajay Devgn charged ₹11 crore for his extended cameo role in the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi
Source: Financial Express

The amount charged by Ajay Devgn is more than half of what Alia Bhatt got for playing the lead.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Karim Lala, a mafia don, in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He protects Gangu as a brother and appears in the film a few times.

Ajay Devgn
Source: News18

The same reports also quotes the fee charged by other actors like Vijay Raaz (₹1.5 crore), Shantanu (₹50 lakh), Seema Pahwa (₹20 lakh) and Indira Tiwari (₹35 lakh).