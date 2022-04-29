This weekend brings the release of a brand-new thriller drama, Runway 34 to the silver screen. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, to name a few.

Inspired by the true event of Jet Airways ' Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, the movie revolves around a pilot and his flight, which takes an unexpected turn due to bad weather conditions.

Here are some tweets about what the audience thought of the movie. So, have a quick read before booking your tickets.

#Runway34 Dekh lo bhai.... Hollywood level film banai h — Filmy_World.net (@_Me_Mr_KD) April 29, 2022

#Runway34 is a film you cannot and do not want to miss. Beautiful! — Gopal (@Gopal_P1) April 29, 2022

#moviereview #Runway34 #Runway34Review #Runway34InCinemasNow

I was super excited for this movie because of the excellent star cast and it totally lived upto my expectations!

Ajay Devgan has done a tremendous job and so has Amit ji, as you would expect. It's a great thriller! — docdivatraveller (@docdivatraveler) April 29, 2022

Royally wasted 200 bucks watching #Runway34 🙏 — KGF (@KGF58982555) April 29, 2022

I request to all producer's, director's & actors to take tutorials from #AjayDevgn on how to make entertaining yet Cringe Less movie like #Runway34 — Sunny 3.O (@Sunny3_O) April 29, 2022

Best movie in last year or so after #TheKashmirFiles Ajay Devgn best performance since Raid #Runway34 👍🏻 — Maddy (@indianchevalier) April 29, 2022

#Runway34 must watch and brilliant 👏 movie..maza aa gya movie ka and performance @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn kya kahnay uff kya acting kari hai..awesome..u both r best actor of bollywood history..a top notch movie and a top notch 👌 performance. 👌 — ASK (@travelport123) April 29, 2022

#Runway34 is one of its kind aviation thriller in Indian cinema.....Ajay Sirs Amitabh sirs and rakul mams acting is top notch and the story is very fast paced and thrilling....vfx is Excellent ..at par with Hollywood..great work by @nyvfxwaala and the writers @AamilKeeyanKhan pic.twitter.com/noReyJeNqc — A (@movieebufffff) April 29, 2022

Saw #Runway34 What an amazing movie. Keeps you hooked throughout. Ajay Devgn acts and directs the movie very well. Amitabh Bachchan looks sharp and has an amazing command over the language. Very well made film. A must watch! — Tejas Mankodi (@TejasMankodi) April 29, 2022

Brilliant performance @Rakulpreet and team #Runway34...

All the best all of y.. — Ashok Kumar Mishra (@mishraashok007) April 29, 2022

#Ajaydevgn and #RakulPreet outshines in film with an amazing performance. Totally fabulous fabulous fabulous #Runway34 I a must watch filmhttps://t.co/DNmYlFmLIr… pic.twitter.com/sKrEhYgM8I — Siya patel (@adiansiya) April 29, 2022

Runway 34 as she expresses a wide range of emotions through her eyes in this powerful, award deserving, stellar performance in the film @Rakulpreet #RakulPreetSingh #Runway34 pic.twitter.com/TsTpeyIZN6 — $$:} (@ashkumrra) April 29, 2022

#RakulPreetSingh performance from #Runway34 deserves special applauds for fantabulous acting

Next level screen presence and acting pic.twitter.com/0bZd9dE5kS — I'm_fantasy_dreamer_ (@im_kautilya1) April 29, 2022

I have always been a fan of Rakul and her performance in Runway 34 has boosted my Craze #RakulPreetSingh #Runway34 pic.twitter.com/UXonMzbXat — Chetan Dixit (@Chetan_CREATZZ) April 29, 2022

Canadian k comments bhi dhekh lijiye fir

Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet 👏👏 I wish greatest luck to the team. — SanuRaheem (@raheem_sanu) April 29, 2022

This is the last tweet for Ajay sir film #Runway34 , as film is not good enough to give more attention to....and has been washout from day one. Waiting for Ajay sir next with Rohit Shetty. — Aragorn (@bravo_bravooo) April 29, 2022

#Runway34 just an another disappointment from Bollywood. Wastage of time and money both. Better to watch #FLIGHT 2011 Hollywood movie. Daniel Washington is just steal the show, what a performance. — Aksdeep Singh (@AksdeepS) April 29, 2022

I want to say it that Flawless acting by Rakul in Runway..can’t wait to see more of her acting skills in other films @Rakulpreet #RakulPreetSingh #Runway34 pic.twitter.com/m561QbuO0R — Rishi (@Ris008_) April 29, 2022

#Runway34, the aviation drama gives us a few nail biting scenes,@ajaydevgn both as an actor & director has done a wonderful job. @SrBachchan as always& @Rakulpreet's performance was undoubtedly excellent, love to see u. A brilliant movie to watch. #Runway34Review #Runway34Review — Saurabh Raja (@skr_akki12) April 29, 2022

Runway 34 surely promises a 'thrilling' ride!