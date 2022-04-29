This weekend brings the release of a brand-new thriller drama, Runway 34 to the silver screen. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, to name a few. 

Inspired by the true event of Jet Airways' Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, the movie revolves around a pilot and his flight, which takes an unexpected turn due to bad weather conditions.

Here are some tweets about what the audience thought of the movie. So, have a quick read before booking your tickets.

Runway 34 surely promises a 'thrilling' ride!