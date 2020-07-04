Actor Ajay Devgn has announced that he will make a film on the Galwan valley face-off between India and China.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film - not titled yet - will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/yaM6rPcK7Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2020

The Indian and Chinese army engaged in a violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Names of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the "violent face-off" with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/GD5HFVr6U8 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

As per reports, the name and cast of the film are yet to be finalized. As of now, Ajay Devgn's upcoming releases include Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan.