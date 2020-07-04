Actor Ajay Devgn has announced that he will make a film on the Galwan valley face-off between India and China.

The Indian and Chinese army engaged in a violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives

As per reports, the name and cast of the film are yet to be finalized. As of now, Ajay Devgn's upcoming releases include Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan. 