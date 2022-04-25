Bollywood is regarded as one of the world's largest film industries, with a slew of highest-paid celebrities. These Bollywood celebs shoot for films for days and months at a time, and they clearly charge a hefty fee for their work. But, not-so-surprisingly, they are also paid handsomely for starring in a few seconds in commercials for big brands.

We're sure you've wondered how much money they make from those ads. So here are the whopping amounts that Bollywood celebs seek for endorsements.

1. Akshay Kumar

Along with Vimal, Akshay Kumar has endorsed brands like Honda, Policy Bazaar, Harpic, Dollar, Tata Motors, Revital H, and Cardekho. According to reports, the actor is paid between ₹8 to ₹10 crores for featuring in a commercial.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's most popular celebrities, is said to demand between ₹5.5 to ₹10 crores for each advertisement. He has promoted brands such as Byju's, BigBasket, Hyundai, Frooti, Fair and Handsome, and Reliance Jio over the years.

3. Salman Khan

As per reports, Salman Khan charges about ₹4 to ₹10 crores for every commercial. Wheel, Dixcy Scott, Realme, Mountain Dew, Suzuki Motorcycles, Relaxo, and Thums Up are just a few big brands that the actor has endorsed.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra is paid ₹4-10 crores for featuring in an advertisement, which is comparable to Khan's. So far, Bumble, Garnier, Appy Fizz, Colgate, Schmitten, Pantene, and other prominent brands have been endorsed by her.

5. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has been the face of a lot of well-known brands over the years, including Starplus, PhonePe, TataSky, Datsun, Vedantu, and Vivo, to mention a few. And reports claim the actor takes a substantial fee, ranging from ₹5-7 crores for a single day for endorsements.

6. Deepika Padukone

Major brands including Pepsi, Adidas, Axis Bank, Nestle, L'Oreal Paris, and Vistara have picked Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, for endorsements. This indicates that the actress is offered a significant sum for these advertisements, with reports claiming that it ranges from ₹7 crores to ₹10 crores.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has endorsed brands like Colgate, Lakmé, LUX, and PUMA, is said to charge between ₹3 to ₹4 crores for every endorsement.

8. Amitabh Bachchan

Many long-running brands, including Dabur, Emami, Kalyan Jeweller, FirstCry, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Maggi, have featured the seasoned actor as their ambassador. And reports claim that he charges somewhere between ₹3 crores to ₹8 crores for each advertisement.

9. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, like her contemporaries, charges a hefty fee for endorsing brands, reportedly ranging from ₹5 to ₹10 crores. For years, the actress has appeared in commercials for brands such as Lenskart, Tropicana Slice, Reebok, and Lux.

10. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt endorses a variety of brands, including Philips, Frooti, Sunfeast, Flipkart, Manyavar, Makemytrip, and Lays. She charges ₹1 to ₹3 crores for advertisements, keeping her fees moderate in comparison to other actors, reports suggest.

11. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who has endorsed a variety of brands including Durex condoms, Ching's Noodles, and MakeMyTrip, reportedly earns between ₹3.5 to ₹4 crores per day for ads.

You can go on and lift your jaw off the floor now that you've seen such tremendous amounts.