The South Indian film industry is taking over Bollywood with the quality of movies they produce. The storyline, the fight sequence, the effects, the acting - everything might be a bit over the top but is still very entertaining. It's only obvious that the actors bringing us these cinematic masterpieces must be compensated well. Here are some of the highest-paid South Indian actors.

1. Rajinikanth | ₹100 Crores

The Thalaiva has worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada as well as American movies and has been entertaining the audience since the ‘70s. Rajinikanth's takeaway remuneration is around ₹100 Crores, which also includes the profits that the film makes.

2. Ajith Kumar | ₹105 Crores

Ajith Kumar started as a supporting star in a Telugu film and has now become a Tamil superstar. He has starred in over 60 Tamil films. For his upcoming film, AK 62, Ajith Kumar asked for ₹100 Crores, but the production house added another ₹5 Crores to it in order to have Ajith as the leading star.

3. Prabhas | ₹150 Crores

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He has starred in superhit movies like Baahubali and Baahulbali 2, which have broken various records in India. For his upcoming film, Adipurush, Prabhas is charging ₹150 Crores, which has made him the highest-paid actor in India.

4. Thalapathy Vijay | ₹118 Crores

Vijay will soon be coming up with his 66th film, Thalapathy 66, which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. As per TOI, Vijay is charging ₹118 Crores for the movie, making him one of the highest-paid Tamil actors. He has also charged around ₹100 Crores for his upcoming movie Beast, which will be released in April '22.

5. Jr NTR | ₹45 Crores

Jr. NTR started his acting journey as a child actor. He is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. His latest movie, RRR, broke several records at the box office. According to reports, he charged ₹45 Crores for RRR.

6. Ram Charan | ₹100 Crores

Like many other actors, Ram Charan is also charging ₹100 Crores as remuneration now. According to reports, he will be charging ₹100 Crores each for his two upcoming movies, RC 15 and RC 16. He charged ₹45 Crores for his recent movie RRR.

7. Mahesh Babu | ₹55 Crores

Mahesh Babu is the younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna. He started his acting career as a child artist. He has delivered massive hits like Nenokkadine, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Srimanthudu, etc. According to reports, Mahesh Babu charges around ₹55 Crores for each film.

9. Dhanush | ₹50 Crores

From Kollywood to Hollywood, Dhanush has become a popular name. Dhanush is walking up the ladder of highest-paid Tamil actors with his Pan Indian film with Sekhar Kammula. According to reports, Dhanush is charging ₹50 Crores for this movie.

9. Kamal Haasan | ₹25 Crores

Kamal Haasan is an actor, filmmaker, director, lyricist, playback singer, choreographer, politician and a polymath. Along with Tamil cinema, he has also worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali films. According to reports, Kamal Haasan earns over ₹25 Crores for each film.

10. Yash | ₹30 Crores

Naveen Kumar Gowda, known by his stage name Yash is making headlines with his stellar performance in his latest movie, KGF: 2. According to reports, Yash aka Rocky Bhai world is charging ₹30 Crores for his movie KGF Chapter 2.

