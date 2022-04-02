Since its premiere, SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR has been shattering box office records. Aside from the rave reviews, the magnum opus has raked in huge sums of money, making it India's highest-grossing film so far.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is one of the most expensive Indian films, with a budget of ₹400 crores and a star-studded cast signed at a hefty price.

Here's how much money the main cast made for their roles in RRR.



1. Ram Charan

As per reports, Ram Charan, who plays revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, has charged a fee of ₹45 crore for RRR. The actor portrays a freedom fighter who led an armed campaign against British colonial rule.

2. Jr NTR

Jr NTR, one of the country's highest-paid actors, starred as one of the protagonists in the film and was paid ₹45 crores for his role, reports suggest.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who makes a 10-minute appearance in the period-action drama, has reportedly been paid a whopping ₹9 crores for it.

4. Ajay Devgn

According to DNA, Ajay Devgn was paid a substantial sum of ₹35 crores for his extended cameo appearance in the magnum opus.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker known for making historical fiction films, will receive a 30% profit share of RRR.