SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated cinematic venture RRR grossed a stunning ₹500 crores (global) in its opening weekend alone, which is the highest in the history of Indian cinema.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has smashed all box office records anyone has ever seen. The film has earned over ₹600 crores worldwide and is on its way to crossing the ₹700 crore mark.

While the film received mixed reactions in the Hindi belt on its first day of screening, it has now reached a significant milestone in North India. In the post-pandemic era, RRR became the highest-earning film in the Northern belt within a week of its release.

#RRR reboots and revives biz in mass circuits... Nears *Week 1* biz of #Sooryavanshi [₹ 120.66 cr] in *6 days*... HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [Week 1; post pandemic]... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr. Total: ₹ 120.59 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EbSh3mTkJO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

In fact, it has knocked out Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Allu Arjun's Pushpa and is inching toward the ₹200 crore club in the domestic market.

Earlier, the Hindi version outperformed Rajamouli's other magnum opus Baahubali's lifetime box office collections.

#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/mikZRMFrq8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2022

Set in 1920, RRR is a war drama that delves into the unrecorded period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both revolutionaries chose to join the fight for India's independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.