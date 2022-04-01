SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated cinematic venture RRR grossed a stunning ₹500 crores (global) in its opening weekend alone, which is the highest in the history of Indian cinema.

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has smashed all box office records anyone has ever seen. The film has earned over ₹600 crores worldwide and is on its way to crossing the ₹700 crore mark.

While the film received mixed reactions in the Hindi belt on its first day of screening, it has now reached a significant milestone in North India. In the post-pandemic era, RRR became the highest-earning film in the Northern belt within a week of its release.

In fact, it has knocked out Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Allu Arjun's Pushpa and is inching toward the ₹200 crore club in the domestic market. 

Earlier, the Hindi version outperformed Rajamouli's other magnum opus Baahubali's lifetime box office collections.

Set in 1920, RRR is a war drama that delves into the unrecorded period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both revolutionaries chose to join the fight for India's independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. 