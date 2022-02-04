From dance steps to dialogues, we all have tried copying different scenes from the movies. However, a man took ‘copying’ to another level as he tried to smuggle goods. Inspired by the movie Pushpa: The Rise, the thief attempted smuggling red sandalwood into his truck.

Smuggler inspired by 'Pushpa' movie attempts to smuggle red sandalwood, get caught by the police.

In reel life- 'पुष्पा' झुकेगा नहीं।

In real life - 'पुष्पा' झुकेगा भी, धरा भी जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/GH7SUArLaA — Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) February 3, 2022

The accused, identified as Yaseen Inayatullah, was attempting to smuggle red sandalwood via the Karnataka-Andhra border. Although he didn’t have any trouble in Andhra Pradesh, the police nabbed him near the Maharashtra border and seized red sandalwood worth ₹2.45 crores.

Inspired by 'Pushpa', man tries to smuggle ₹2.45-crore red sandalwood, arrested in Mahahttps://t.co/I3S1ewhE3U pic.twitter.com/non0aF2Dnz — SeaHawk Updates 🕵🏼‍♂️ (@SeaHawkUpdates) February 4, 2022

To hide the red sandalwood, he placed the boxes of fruits and vegetables on top of the smuggled goods. In order to reduce the suspicion, he had also put a sticker of COVID-19 essential products on his truck.

However, his luck ran out as he was arrested by police when he crossed the border and entered the Gandhi Chowk area at Meera Nagar in the Sangli district of Maharashtra.

Netizens couldn't calm and here's how they reacted:

Sir लोग सिनेमा देख कर हकीकत में बदलना चाहते है लेकिन उनको ये नही मालूम की वो लोग flase hero tha और aap real hero😂😂 — amresh yadav (@Yadavamresh6) February 3, 2022

He felt that now Pushpa will rule 🤣 — Prabhat Chaudhary (@Iamprabhat45) February 4, 2022

To finally push paa dhara gya....? — Rashid Hussain (@imRashidHussain) February 3, 2022

महोदय यह भी बताए की इसने बच निकलने का कौन सा हथकंडा अपनाया था😂😂😂😂 — Prem Prakash Choudhary (@Prem763100) February 4, 2022

For the uninitiated, Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu action drama that revolves around a red sandalwood smuggler. Directed by Sukumar, the movie features Allu Arjun in the titular role alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.