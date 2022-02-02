Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have heard the song Oo Antava from the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise all across your social media platforms. From kids to adults, this song has got everyone grooving to its tune.

Popular stand-up comedians, Abishek Kumar and Nirmal Pillai, shared a funny reel on the foot-tapping item song. And, Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared their reel. That's right!

Just like it did to everyone, the video clip showed how the song has gone viral and is literally stuck in our heads, making it impossible to forget the catchy tune. Even the people who hate this song at first, end up continuously singing it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who featured in her first-ever dance number with this song, shared the hilarious clip on her story. She wrote 'ROFL' along with a laughing emoji.

Here’s how people reacted to their rib-tickling reel:

You can watch the entire reel here:

Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as one of the most loved movies on OTT, with people raving about the performances, and clearly, enamoured by the songs.

BRB, going to play this song on loop right away!