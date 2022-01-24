Oo Antava, the song from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, has got everyone grooving to its tune. The lyrics of the song are in Telugu and it even made it to the YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list.
The popular item song stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and several other content creators and singers are recreating different versions of it. But it seems most people are just obsessed with the song without knowing its exact meaning. So, here it is.
Koka Koka Koka Kadithe Kora Koramantu Choostharu
Meaning
They kill me with their looks if I wear a saree.
Oo Antava Mava
Meaning
Will You Agree With This? Men!
Tella Tellaaguntey Okadu
Meaning
If we’re fair in complexion
Hey! Boddhu Boddhu Gunte Okadu
Meaning
If we’re chubby enough, one comments telling we’re cute
Pedda Peddaa Manishilaaga
Meaning
One just shows off as if a great man
Twitter is a little divided over the song.
I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa .. Whatta song, such a trippy composition! Loving An item number critiquing the objectification of women!!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is 🔥🔥🔥🔥✨✨✨✨https://t.co/52W34coAe4— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 22, 2022
Sam family audience angry on you for o antava song do not destroy your superstar image with item song you have worked very hard to earn that respect and that position please avoid doing item songs— Rubina (@Rubina43633841) January 23, 2022
😩🙏 @Samanthaprabhu2 it will destroy shaakuntalam movie image
listening to o antava oo oo antava pic.twitter.com/0FO9sapHoU— kapil singh mewad 🇮🇳 (@kapilmewad) January 22, 2022
I hv strict objection on song "o antava" from #Pushpa movie— Aditya Kushwaha (@aditya15K) January 21, 2022
It's too sexist and ridiculing all men.. "mard hai bin paindi lota" .. would you have guts to say same for women? Just because we are men don't we have right to live with dignity?@alluarjun#Men @SunidhiChauhan5
This song "O Antava" from #Pushpa is such a crappy song with the most vulgar lyrics. If this song was in a Hindi film, imagine the kind of backlash it would have got. But no, it's a south indian movie according to some newfound south indian movie buffs so it's gonna be good. 😂— Veer Sooryavanshi (@sooryavanshi30) January 21, 2022
Have you heard it yet? What do you think about it?