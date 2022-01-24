Oo Antava, the song from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, has got everyone grooving to its tune. The lyrics of the song are in Telugu and it even made it to the YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list.

The popular item song stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and several other content creators and singers are recreating different versions of it. But it seems most people are just obsessed with the song without knowing its exact meaning. So, here it is.

Koka Koka Koka Kadithe Kora Koramantu Choostharu

Potti Potti Gowney Vesthey Patti Patti Choostharu



Koka Kadu Gownu Kadu Kattulona Yemundhi



Mee Kallallone Antha Undhi Mee Maga Buddhe Vankara Buddhi



Meaning

They kill me with their looks if I wear a saree.

They scan me with their eyes if I wear a skirt.



Neither the Saree nor the gown, it is not in the dressing which matters.

It is all in your eyes. Men’s thinking is a twisted one.



Oo Antava Mava

Oo Oo Antava Maava Hey,

Oo Antava Mava

Oo Oo Antava Maava Hey.

Meaning

Will You Agree With This? Men!

Are You Agree With This!

Will You Agree With This? Men!

Are You Agree With This!

Tella Tellaaguntey Okadu

Thallaakindhulowthaadu

Nalla Nallaaguntey Okadu

Allaarallari Chesthaadu





Telupu Nalupu Kaadhu

Meeku Rangutho Paniyemundhee

Sandhu Dhorikindhante Saalu

Mee Maga Buddhey Vankara Buddhee



Meaning

If we’re fair in complexion

One just goes upside down for us,

If we’re dark in complexion

We get teased around.





Neither the fairness nor the darkness

Colour doesn’t matter to you,

Men If you get a chance

Men’s thinking is a distorted one.

Hey! Boddhu Boddhu Gunte Okadu

Muddhugunnaavantaadu

Sannaa Sannagunte Okadu

Saradaapadi Pothuntaadu





Boddhu Kaadhu Sannam Kaadhu

Ompu Sompu Kaadandi

Ontiga Sikkaamante Saalu

Mee Maga Buddhey Vankara Buddhee



Meaning

If we’re chubby enough, one comments telling we’re cute

If we’re lean, one feels crazy about us.





Neither the chubbiness nor the leanness

It is not about the physique

If asked to meet alone

Men’s thinking is a twisted one.



Pedda Peddaa Manishilaaga

Okadu Phojulu Kodathaadu

Manchi Manchi Manasundantu

Okadu Neethulu Sebuthaadu





Manchi Kaadhu Seddaa Kaadhu

Anthaa Okate Jaathandi

Deepaalanni Aarpeshaaka

Uu Uu Uu Uu Deepaalanni Aarpesakaa

Andari Buddhi Vankara Buddhey



Meaning

One just shows off as if a great man

Some just speak about moral values like good men

Nether the goodness nor the badness

All of you come under one

When the lights go off



When the lights go off

Everyone’s thinking is a twisted one.



Twitter is a little divided over the song.

I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa .. Whatta song, such a trippy composition! Loving An item number critiquing the objectification of women!!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is 🔥🔥🔥🔥✨✨✨✨https://t.co/52W34coAe4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 22, 2022

Sam family audience angry on you for o antava song do not destroy your superstar image with item song you have worked very hard to earn that respect and that position please avoid doing item songs

😩🙏 @Samanthaprabhu2 it will destroy shaakuntalam movie image — Rubina (@Rubina43633841) January 23, 2022

Song is perfect for anything till its meaning is revealed. 😂😂 — 𝐀𝐍𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐊𝐀 (@A_nushki) January 21, 2022

listening to o antava oo oo antava pic.twitter.com/0FO9sapHoU — kapil singh mewad 🇮🇳 (@kapilmewad) January 22, 2022

I hv strict objection on song "o antava" from #Pushpa movie

It's too sexist and ridiculing all men.. "mard hai bin paindi lota" .. would you have guts to say same for women? Just because we are men don't we have right to live with dignity?@alluarjun#Men @SunidhiChauhan5 — Aditya Kushwaha (@aditya15K) January 21, 2022

This song "O Antava" from #Pushpa is such a crappy song with the most vulgar lyrics. If this song was in a Hindi film, imagine the kind of backlash it would have got. But no, it's a south indian movie according to some newfound south indian movie buffs so it's gonna be good. 😂 — Veer Sooryavanshi (@sooryavanshi30) January 21, 2022

Have you heard it yet? What do you think about it?