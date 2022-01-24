Oo Antava, the song from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, has got everyone grooving to its tune. The lyrics of the song are in Telugu and it even made it to the YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list.

Oo Antava
Source: YouTube

The popular item song stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and several other content creators and singers are recreating different versions of it. But it seems most people are just obsessed with the song without knowing its exact meaning. So, here it is.

Koka Koka Koka Kadithe Kora Koramantu Choostharu

Potti Potti Gowney Vesthey Patti Patti Choostharu
Koka Kadu Gownu Kadu Kattulona Yemundhi
Mee Kallallone Antha Undhi Mee Maga Buddhe Vankara Buddhi

Meaning

They kill me with their looks if I wear a saree.

They scan me with their eyes if I wear a skirt.
Neither the Saree nor the gown, it is not in the dressing which matters.
It is all in your eyes. Men’s thinking is a twisted one.

Oo Antava Mava

Oo Oo Antava Maava Hey,
Oo Antava Mava 
Oo Oo Antava Maava Hey.

Meaning

Will You Agree With This? Men! 

Are You Agree With This! 
Will You Agree With This? Men! 
Are You Agree With This!

Oo Antava
Source: YouTube

Tella Tellaaguntey Okadu 

Thallaakindhulowthaadu 
Nalla Nallaaguntey Okadu 
Allaarallari Chesthaadu

Telupu Nalupu Kaadhu 
Meeku Rangutho Paniyemundhee 
Sandhu Dhorikindhante Saalu 
Mee Maga Buddhey Vankara Buddhee

Meaning

If we’re fair in complexion 

One just goes upside down for us,
If we’re dark in complexion 
We get teased around.

Neither the fairness nor the darkness 
Colour doesn’t matter to you, 
Men If you get a chance
Men’s thinking is a distorted one.

Hey! Boddhu Boddhu Gunte Okadu 

Muddhugunnaavantaadu 
Sannaa Sannagunte Okadu 
Saradaapadi Pothuntaadu

Boddhu Kaadhu Sannam Kaadhu 
Ompu Sompu Kaadandi 
Ontiga Sikkaamante Saalu 
Mee Maga Buddhey Vankara Buddhee

Meaning

If we’re chubby enough, one comments telling we’re cute 

If we’re lean, one feels crazy about us.

Neither the chubbiness nor the leanness 
It is not about the physique 
If asked to meet alone 
Men’s thinking is a twisted one.

Oo Antava
Source: YouTube

Pedda Peddaa Manishilaaga 

Okadu Phojulu Kodathaadu 
Manchi Manchi Manasundantu 
Okadu Neethulu Sebuthaadu

Manchi Kaadhu Seddaa Kaadhu 
Anthaa Okate Jaathandi 
Deepaalanni Aarpeshaaka 
Uu Uu Uu Uu Deepaalanni Aarpesakaa 
Andari Buddhi Vankara Buddhey

Meaning

One just shows off as if a great man 

Some just speak about moral values like good men
Nether the goodness nor the badness 
All of you come under one 
When the lights go off
When the lights go off 
Everyone’s thinking is a twisted one.

Twitter is a little divided over the song.

Have you heard it yet? What do you think about it?