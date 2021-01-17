Indian TV stars actually charge a large amount per episode and some even earn more in TV shows than they do in films. You'll be surprised to know who the highest paid Indian TV stars are.

1. Kapil Sharma

Reportedly, this comedian charges an upward of ₹50 lakh per episode of his own show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2. Chatting with celebs and holding a high TRP sure has its perks, right?

2. Sunil Grover

Despite being in the industry for a while, he only became a household name after his stint in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, the actor reportedly draws ₹10 to 12 lakh per day.

3. Hina Khan

With her growing popularity, Hina went from earning ₹80,000 to 1 lakh in the beginning of her career to reportedly, ₹2 lakh per episode, now.

4. Mishal Raheja

After more than 15 years in the industry, Mishal gained recognition for his work in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Kumkum Bhagya. Now, as one of the highest paid actors in the industry, according to sources, he draws ₹1.5 to 1.6 lakh per episode.

5. Ronit Roy

Of the most well-known faces in the industry and last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, this actors reportedly draws ₹1.25 lakh per day.

6. Ram Kapoor

This actor has been a staple in Indian television industry for years now and is currently dipping his toes into web series as well. According to sources, he charges around ₹1.25 lakh per day.

7. Karan Patel

This Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has seen a steady rise in the industry and now reportedly draws approximately ₹1.25 lakh per day.

8. Divyanka Tripathi

In 2019, this Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star was on the 79th position on the Forbes list of Highest Earning Indian Celebs. The actor is rumoured to charge anywhere between 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh per episode.

9. Sakshi Tanwar

After spending 22 years in the industry and being the driving force behind one of India's most famous soap shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi reportedly draws around ₹1.25 lakh per episode.

10. Mohit Raina

He gained popularity after his roles in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Kaafir. He was also seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer. Now, the actor is rumoured to charge around ₹1 lakh per episode.