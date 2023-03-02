There has been a lot of talk about CEOs’ salaries recently, with people being shocked about how low they could get. But salary is a very small part of an executive’s total compensation, which could be extremely high. We have already talked about why some CEOs draw low salaries and what other components a CEO’s compensation includes, and if you are well versed with both of them, let’s have a look at the salaries of some of the CEOs around the world.

1. Elon Musk | $10 Billion

Elon Musk, currently the second richest man in the world, is the CEO of Tesla. Although he only draws a $1 'salary', his compensation is much much more. He earns $10 billion in compensation which is entirely from stock options.

2. Robert Scaringe | $2.2 Billion

Robert Scaringe is the CEO of Rivian Automotive and the second highest-paid executive in the world. He earns a total compensation of $2.2 billion, which includes a $650,000 salary, $2,288,594,284 stock options and $126,197 perks.

3. Tim Cook | $49 Million

Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple Inc. He used to be the third highest-paid CEO in the world, with total compensation of $853 Million, before he felt his salary was too high and took a pay cut in 2023. His revised salary is $49 million, which includes a $3 million base salary, a $6 million bonus and an equity value of $40 million.

4. Sue Nabi | $283 Million

Sue Nabi is the CEO of Coty. In 2021, she earned a total compensation of $283 million, which included a $3.5 million salary, $280 million in stock options and $42,455 in perks.

Business Wire

5. Sundar Pichai | $7.43 Million

According to the filings by Google for 2020, its CEO Sundar Pichai’s base salary stood at $2 million. He also received $5.41 million in all other compensations. His compensation was lower than the previous year as he did not receive any stock options. In the previous year, he had earned $280.62 million in total compensation which included $276.61 million in stock awards.

6. Satya Nadella | $55 Million

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. In 2022, he received a total compensation of $54.9 million which included a base salary of $2.5 million, stock awards and performance stock awards of $42.27 million and non-equity incent plan compensation of $10.07 million.

7. Roz Brewer | $28.3 Million

Walgreens CEO Rosalind “Roz” Brewer was the highest-paid female CEO in 2021. She earned a total compensation of $28.3 million, out of which $695,652 was the base pay, $6 million was the bonus and non-equity incentive, $20.2 million was in the form of stock awards and $532,923 was other compensations.

8. Carol Tome | $27.6 Million

Carol Tome is the CEO of UPS. In 2021, she received a total compensation of $27.6 million, which included a $1,336,25 base salary, $1,397,139 bonus and non-equity incentive, $23,670,426 stock awards, $1,125,023 option award, and other compensation of $92,054.

9. Julie Sweet | $23 Million

Julie Sweet is the CEO of Accenture. In 2021, she earned a total compensation of $23 million, which included a $1,362,500 base salary, a $5,450,000 bonus and a non-equity incentive, a $15,943,246 stock award and other compensation of $329,645.

NYT

10. C Vijayakumar | $16.52 Million

C Vijayakumar is the CEO of HCL Technologies. He is the highest-paid CEO in India with a remuneration of $16.52 million, which included $2 million as base salary, $2 million in variable pay, $0.02 million as perquisites and other benefits and a $12.50 million long-term incentive.

Well, now you know.