We’re already surrounded by people who offer unsolicited advice, and like that wasn’t enough, the internet became a glorified platform for such discussions. These days, everyone has an advice for everyone else, which is actually concerning. Because, toxic employers have found yet another space to share opinions that are red flags, but shockingly find some value on the internet.

At a time when mass layoffs by Indian startups has become a norm, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder CEO of @BombayShavingCo is not only vouching for a toxic work culture, but also justifying himself even after people have called out his opinion on LinkedIn. What do you think about it? pic.twitter.com/JHfWBczAgL — Anshul (@ansh_isb) August 30, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT Recently, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and Chief Executive of Bombay Shaving Company, took to LinkedIn to do just THAT, yet again. The CEO who had once posted about 18-hour-work-day, shared another post on LinkedIn where he talked about his brightest employee. According to him he’s perfect because everyone relies on him, he manages more than his assigned roles, and well, other reasons.

What’s concerning is – the CEO mentioned that he worries about the employee’s (Shanky) health, because for him to do “justice to his own commitment, longevity is key”. There’s more – he accompanied a picture with the post, where the said employee is apparently asleep in the autorickshaw after a morning flight, and too many meetings. Clearly, too many employers chuck empathy aside when it comes to advancing their brands.

“While he is a diamond asset, Deepak and I struggle to get him to switch off. We constantly worry about his health. We realize that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything.” Shantanu Deshpande, CEO, Bombay Shaving Company

ADVERTISEMENT It’s almost sad that a star employee is someone who’s forced into believing that the hustle culture is the right way to achieve anything. That if work causes them to burn out, they’re probably doing something worth glorification. And the only reason why employers must CARE about an employee’s health is when health poses a threat to THEIR work. Selfish, no?

Twitter is calling out the CEO (yet again), rightly so.

Person working is fine. Founder milking it and glorifying that people work extreme hours in my company isn't fine.



There's an imbalance of power for the employee to be able to say no to this too. — Garv Malik (@malikgarv) February 17, 2023

*Heavy sigh* — Gareeb Scientist (@gareebscientist) February 17, 2023

What a horrific sentiment pic.twitter.com/av4rsXBnBO — Anticipatory Bhel 🇮🇳 (@BombayVakeel) February 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The same Shankys are often not appreciated and incentivized enough when asked in person but they are a good material for sasta PR. — Satakshi Chaudhary (@sachyy901) February 19, 2023

If Shanky is heartbeat of the company, why don't they make him the CEO? — Sashank (@sashankmvv) February 18, 2023

Indians have ruined LINKEDIN — Yuvi (@Yuvi4052) February 17, 2023

They make their "Shanky" travel by autorickshaw? — Aseem P (@aseemp1) February 18, 2023

His post was crass & mind numbing. Like, he is ‘concerned’ about Shanky’s health but it does not look like that, right?

Order your employees out of office at reasonable hours.

Don’t glorify slavery!! — Sandeep K. Rathod (@GenericIPguy) February 18, 2023