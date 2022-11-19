What does it take to become the best of the best and earn more than the rest? Well, academically speaking, it could range from Engineering to Chartered Accountancy. To dig a little deeper, we decided to have a look at the educational qualifications of the highest-paid CEOs in the country. Have a look!

1. C Vijayakumar – CEO HCL Tech | BTech

C Vijayakumar is one of the highest-paid executives and received ₹123 crores in 2021. He holds an Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Tamil Nadu. After graduating in 1990 he joined HCL Tech as an R&D Engineer and has stayed with the company ever since, and became the CEO in October 2016.

HCL Technologies

2. Salil Parekh – CEO & MD Infosys | MTech

Salil Parekh is the CEO and Managing Director of Infosys. He received a remuneration of ₹71 lakhs in FY20-21, which increased to around ₹80 crores upon the extension of his term for five more years. When it comes to degrees, he holds quite a few. He has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Infosys

3. C P Gurnani – CEO & MD Tech Mahindra | BTech

C P Gurnani is the CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra. In 2021-22, he received a remuneration of ₹63.4 crores. He has done his Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Rourkela, Orissa. He has worked for Tech Mahindra for over 18 years.

LinekdIn

4. S N Subrahmanyan – CEO & MD L&T | MBA

S N Subrahmanyan is the CEO and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro India and received a salary of ₹61.27 crores in the Financial Year 2022. He completed his graduation in Civil Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra. He then did his MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune followed by an Executive Management Programme from the London Business School.

Mindtree

5. Rajesh Gopinathan – CEO & MD TCS | PGDM

Rajesh Gopinathan is the CEO & Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services and received ₹25.75 crores as remuneration for the year 2021-22. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from NIT, Tiruchirappalli. He also holds a PGDM from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Forbes India

6. Sanjiv Mehta – CEO & MD HUL | CA

Sanjiv Mehta is the CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited and earned a remuneration of ₹22 crores in the previous year. He is a Chartered Accountant and has also done an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Business Today

7. Suresh Narayanan – CEO & MD Nestle India | Masters in Economics

Suresh Narayanan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India. He was the highest-paid FMCG CEO, receiving remuneration of ₹18.8 crores. He has done his Economics Honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce followed by a Masters in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. He has a Diploma from the IMD Program for Executive Development and has participated in the Nestlé Leadership Program of the London Business School.