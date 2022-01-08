There's a crazy startup frenzy going around in the world right now. Every third person you meet has a brilliant startup idea that they want you to be a part of. Though we support people's innovative thinking and the zeal to create something, we also understand the uncertainty of funds that it brings. So, for those who say startups are the way, here are the world's highest-paid employees.

1. Tim Cook ($265 Million)

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, received $265 million in 2020. This included a base salary of $3 million, stock awards of $250 million, and perks around $1 million. That's around 1,970 crore rupees.

2. Chad Richison ($220 Million)

Chad Richison is the Chief Executive Officer of Paycom. He earned a total compensation of $220 million in 2020 out of which $218 million were stock awards and $736,529 were perks. That's around 1,635 crore rupees total compensation.

3. Joey Levin ($184 Million)

Joey Levin is the CEO of InterActiveCorp (IAC) and was the fifth-highest paid executive of 2020. He earned a total compensation of $184 million. That's around 1,360 crore rupees total compensation.

4. Satya Nadella ($49.9 million)

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. His total compensation rose more than 12% in 2021. He received $49.9 million in the fiscal year 2021, which included a base salary of $2.5 million, stock awards of $33 million, and a cash bonus of $14.2 million. That's around 370 crores rupees total compensation.

5. Shantanu Narayen ($39 million)

Shantanu Narayen is the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Adobe Inc. He received annual compensation of $39.1 million in 2019 according to USA Today. That's around 290 crore rupees annual compensation.

6. Robert H. Swan ($20 million)

Robert H. Swan became the CEO of Intel in 2019, after which he received an annual package of about $20 million. The compensation package includes $1.25 million in base salary, $3.4 million in cash bonuses, and $15.5 million in equity awards. That's around 148 crore rupees compensation.

7. Dara Khosrowshahi ($12.3 Million)

Dara Khosrowshahi is the Chief Executive Officer of Uber. He earned around $12.3 million in compensation in 2020. It included a base salary of $337,000, cash bonuses around $1.6 million, stocks worth $9.5 million, and other compensation amounting to $850,000. That's around 91 crore rupees total compensation.

According to Business Insider, he waived part of his $1 million base salary amid pandemic-driven layoffs at Uber.

8. Sundar Pichai ($7.4 Million)

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. Five years back he became the highest-paid CEO in the US. That was due to a grant of stocks worth $199 million.

Sundar Pichai's base salary is $2 million and upon earning $5 million under "All Other Compensation", he received total compensation of $7.4 million in 2020. That's around 52 crore rupees.

9. Parag Agrawal ($1 million)

Parag Agrawal, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter draws a base salary of $1 million. Parag Agrawal's compensation would also include"restricted stock units (RSUs) valued at $12.5 million that will vest in 16 equal quarterly increments, starting February 1, 2022, along with performance-based restricted stock units in April 2022." That's around 7 crore rupees base salary.

Startups are not the only way you can earn handsomely and these world's highest-paid employees are the proof of it.

