Parag Agrawal is now the new CEO of Twitter. He replaced Jack Dorsey just a few hours ago. And since then, Indians have been buzzing in social media with memes, jokes, admiration among other things. One more thing, we Indians seem to be very excited about is Agrawal's new salary as the CEO of Twitter.

It must be noted that Agrawal had been working as the CTO of the company, which is a very highly paid job to begin with.

As the new CEO of Twitter, however, he will be taking home a whopping $1 million annual salary plus bonuses, according to reports.

And not just that, he will also be "receiving restricted stock units (RSUs) valued at $12.5 million that will vest in 16 equal quarterly increments, starting February 1, 2022, along with performance-based restricted stock units in April 2022."

Although Twitter didn't go into specific details, the micro-blogging site noted that Agrawal had also received RSUs and PRSUs earlier this year.

Agrawal's predecessor and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had actually declined all compensations and benefits since 2015, excluding the annunal salary of $1.40 since 2018.

That said, he has sold hundreds of millions worth of stock in digital payments firm Square in the last few years.

Agrawal took charge of the company last night, i.e, the 29th of November, 2021 and now sits in the elite company of Indian-born global tech CEOs like Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen.