Indo-Canadian actor Akshay Kumar has asked fans not to spoil his movie, Samrat Prithviraj for those who are yet to watch it. Unfortunately, Kumar has disregarded the millions of people who went to school.

A humble request to everyone watching the film 🙏 #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! pic.twitter.com/6wfVVswpm0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2022

Twitter has been having a gala time calling out the ridiculus statement.

Akshay Kumar requests fans not to give away spoilers about Prithviraj.



History doesn't have spoilers, but works of fiction do. — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) June 3, 2022

Even though Akshay Kumar has asked us not to share #SamratPrithviraj spoilers, I’m still sharing it.



After a long chai pe charcha with Mohammad of Ghor, he converts him to a Hindu, who then joins Bajrang Dal and beats up couples every Valentine’s Day. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) June 4, 2022

A film based on history can never contain spoilers uncle! https://t.co/MfU16EQDIr — പാറശാല പാച്ചന്‍ (@ajith_0787) June 3, 2022

Apparently it's based on History but has spoilers. Lolz. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1mCAKHCOlU — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 2, 2022

Why is Akshay Kumar requesting fans to not share spoilers... For a movie supposedly based on true historical facts?#PrithvirajChauhan — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) June 3, 2022

Btw #SamratPrithviraj was supposed to be an “authentic “ historical. If such was the case , what could be “spoilers” @akshaykumar ??



Did you turn the table on the invader Ghori by killing him in the movie instead of getting killed by him ? — maxmelbin (@maxmelbin) June 3, 2022

Spoilers??

Apart from Akshay Kumar...I think most of the Indians know about Prithviraj Chauhan — The Patriot 🇮🇳 (@indicheguevara) June 3, 2022

Historical movies ke spoiler tou CBS board bachpan se de rha h,jahil ke bachhe @akshaykumar — Abdullah (@copycreate2) June 3, 2022

How is there gonna be SPOILERS when the story you're literally telling is about the history of this country? Are we having a new twist at the end ?



All in all, you're a good businessman, mate. Knows how to make movies to match the political narratives. Good on you! pic.twitter.com/OiXBZEOvW0 — SG (@SG_CFC) June 3, 2022

This was the spoiler Akshay Kumar said not to reveal. https://t.co/DufCYUgMKF — GarvSeSecular فخریہ سیکولر (@GarvSeSecular) June 4, 2022

Hey people stop putting out spoilers about Prithviraj who died in 1192 killing Ghori who died in 1206.

Mat karo bhai log, you’ll stop even the one and two people buying tickets. — Sameer Khan (@SameerTigerKhan) June 4, 2022

Damn, Akshay Kumar, spit out the paan masala bro, it's messing with you, you damn lightweight.