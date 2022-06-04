Indo-Canadian actor Akshay Kumar has asked fans not to spoil his movie, Samrat Prithviraj for those who are yet to watch it. Unfortunately, Kumar has disregarded the millions of people who went to school. 

Twitter has been having a gala time calling out the ridiculus statement. 

Damn, Akshay Kumar, spit out the paan masala bro, it's messing with you, you damn lightweight. 