Indo-Canadian actor Akshay Kumar has asked fans not to spoil his movie, Samrat Prithviraj for those who are yet to watch it. Unfortunately, Kumar has disregarded the millions of people who went to school.
A humble request to everyone watching the film 🙏 #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! pic.twitter.com/6wfVVswpm0— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2022
Twitter has been having a gala time calling out the ridiculus statement.
Akshay Kumar requests fans not to give away spoilers about Prithviraj.— Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) June 3, 2022
History doesn't have spoilers, but works of fiction do.
Even though Akshay Kumar has asked us not to share #SamratPrithviraj spoilers, I’m still sharing it.— Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) June 4, 2022
After a long chai pe charcha with Mohammad of Ghor, he converts him to a Hindu, who then joins Bajrang Dal and beats up couples every Valentine’s Day.
Apparently it's based on History but has spoilers. Lolz. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1mCAKHCOlU— Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 2, 2022
Why is Akshay Kumar requesting fans to not share spoilers... For a movie supposedly based on true historical facts?#PrithvirajChauhan— Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) June 3, 2022
Btw #SamratPrithviraj was supposed to be an “authentic “ historical. If such was the case , what could be “spoilers” @akshaykumar ??— maxmelbin (@maxmelbin) June 3, 2022
Did you turn the table on the invader Ghori by killing him in the movie instead of getting killed by him ?
Spoilers??— The Patriot 🇮🇳 (@indicheguevara) June 3, 2022
Apart from Akshay Kumar...I think most of the Indians know about Prithviraj Chauhan
Historical movies ke spoiler tou CBS board bachpan se de rha h,jahil ke bachhe @akshaykumar— Abdullah (@copycreate2) June 3, 2022
This was the spoiler Akshay Kumar said not to reveal. https://t.co/DufCYUgMKF— GarvSeSecular فخریہ سیکولر (@GarvSeSecular) June 4, 2022
Hey people stop putting out spoilers about Prithviraj who died in 1192 killing Ghori who died in 1206.— Sameer Khan (@SameerTigerKhan) June 4, 2022
Mat karo bhai log, you’ll stop even the one and two people buying tickets.
Damn, Akshay Kumar, spit out the paan masala bro, it's messing with you, you damn lightweight.